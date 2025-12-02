India's crude security holds as refiners pivot from sanctioned suppliers

With the November 21 deadline for countries to stop importing oil from US-sanctioned entities Rosneft and Lukoil now past, the story of India’s Russian oil imports is playing out less dramatically than expected. A variety of factors have come into play to ensure that while it is not business as usual on Russian oil imports, predictions of a major hit to supplies or price shocks have not borne out yet either.

Factors in favour of India’s energy security include the option and freedom to source oil from non-sanctioned Russian entities, continuing handsome discounts on Russian crude, the possibility of securing not-so-costly oil from other geographies like the Middle East and Africa, and, finally, subdued global oil prices.

As far as November is concerned, Russian arrivals remained very strong, averaging 1.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) and accounting for more than 35 per cent of India’s total crude import mix. Before November 21, imports were closer to 1.9-2.0 mbpd as buyers moved cargoes ahead of the deadline; volumes have slowed since then, though. Looking forward to December and January, there are clear signs of a dip in Russia’s exports to India. Based on current loadings and voyage activity, December arrivals are likely to be in the range of 1.0-1.2 mbpd, according to experts. This is broadly in line with the expectation that, in the short term, Russian flows could ease towards the 800 thousand barrels per day (kbd) level before stabilising in a more comfortable zone.

"In the medium term, refiners are already adjusting to the new reality. There is a shift towards non-designated Russian entities, more use of other trading channels, and increased sourcing from the Middle East, West Africa, and the Americas. As long as broader secondary sanctions are not applied, India is likely to continue importing Russian crude, just through more indirect routes," said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst at Kpler, a real-time data and analytics firm. What do the November numbers show? Overall, India’s import of Russian grade crude in November stood at a five-month high, driven by increased imports before the sanctions kicked in. This November bump can be explained by a few key factors. First, front-loaded arrivals remained strong ahead of the November 21 deadline, with refiners accelerating scheduling and speeding up vessel turnarounds, particularly for Rosneft- and Lukoil-linked cargoes. Second, there was high domestic fuel demand and strong refinery runs during this period when Russian barrels remained the most economical incremental feedstock. Finally, refinery operations improved at Nayara Energy, which has been running almost exclusively on Russian grades. Nayara’s utilisation has picked up since September, with the company having imported roughly 400 kbd of crude through November 27. Rosneft, one of the key targets of Western sanctions, holds a major stake in Nayara through its subsidiary companies.

"On sentiment, refiners emphasise that Russian oil itself is not sanctioned, only certain entities are. As long as they stick to compliant, non-designated suppliers, purchases should continue. Current discounts are still attractive, which also supports ongoing demand," Ritolia said. He added that refiners are opting for diversification of supplies to offset reduced direct Russian volumes, and that because Indian refinery operations are very complex, replacing Russian volumes should not create any technical impact, but will only reduce margins for some. What are India’s other crude options? Russia accounts for 35 per cent of India’s total crude imports, or about 4.7 mbpd. The balance is met through imports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and West Asia (Nigeria and Angola), followed by others. It is the shortfall of 35 per cent of total crude imports that needs to be replenished from non-sanctioned Russian entities.

"The other three alternatives are to increase imports from existing suppliers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia or alternatively reach long-term contracts with new reliable suppliers or there is also a large pool of 30-35 per cent of the total world oil trade in the form of a spot market," said Jatinder Cheema, a projects, energy and natural resources lawyer, and an expert on global energy issues. In order to compensate for the softer near-term Russian arrivals of crude, Indian refiners are expected to increase intake from a broader mix of suppliers in the coming months, including the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait), Brazil and broader Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Guyana), West Africa, and North America (the US, Canada).

How will the shift hit India’s import bill? Interestingly, even as Russia faces new sanctions, another key player, Saudi Arabia, has made its countermove. Riyadh, through state-owned Saudi Aramco, announced a sharp reduction in the official selling price (OSP) for its crude oil destined for Asia in December. The premium for Arab Light over the Oman/Dubai average was cut by $1.20 per barrel, now standing at just $1.00, the lowest in many months. The Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades were also trimmed by $1.40 each, with similar reductions across other blends. The timing of the move is crucial. The decision came right after OPEC+ agreed to raise output by 137,000 barrels per day for December but pause further increases through the first quarter of 2026.

"At first glance, this is just a commercial adjustment, an attempt to stay competitive in a well-supplied Asian market. But in truth, it appears to be a geopolitical play. Saudi Arabia is reclaiming lost ground in Asia, particularly in India and China, where Russian barrels had made deep inroads, particularly over the last two years," Cheema said. "The price cuts are Riyadh’s signal that it intends to remain the cornerstone supplier to Asia, even if that means sacrificing margins to maintain market share. For Asian refiners, especially in India, the timing is serendipitous. With Russian supplies coming under pressure, Saudi barrels are not only accessible, but cheaper," he added.

Where does India go from here? A key strategic aim of the Indian government is to make sure its strategic reserves are topped up, Cheema said. "...the government and the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) are fast-tracking procurements to refill and expand the country’s strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs)," he said, adding that "It is a calculated move, one that merges economic opportunity with geopolitical foresight. Secondly, we are in a well supplied global market, and Russian Urals have been further discounted, opening opportunities for non-sanctioned crude." Given these realities, while it is likely that India’s oil imports from Russia will decrease after November 21, the decline is most likely to be temporary, allowing the supply chain to reorganise itself. What this also means is that, barring more expansive secondary sanctions, India will continue to buy from non-sanctioned suppliers of Russian oil.