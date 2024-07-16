Develop high-yielding pulses and oilseeds to cut imports: Chouhan

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Addressing the 96th ICAR Foundation and Technology Day, Chouhan highlighted the lower productivity of soybean in India compared to other countries

Agencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called upon Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientists to develop high-yielding varieties of pulses and oilseeds to boost domestic production and reduce import dependency.

Addressing the 96th ICAR Foundation and Technology Day, Chouhan highlighted the lower productivity of soybean in India compared to other countries, noting the gradual decline in acreage under this crop and sunflower seeds.

"We are growing enough rice and wheat, but importing pulses and edible oils. How do we address this issue? ...There is a need to develop short-duration and high-yielding new varieties," Chouhan said, emphasising that farmers are reluctant to grow crops with low productivity and returns.

The minister urged ICAR to promote crop diversification on a campaign mode and educate farmers about pulses and oilseeds cultivation. He asserted that diversifying agriculture could quadruple farmers' income, calling it "not an impossible task to achieve."

Acknowledging gaps in technology transfer from lab to land, Chouhan suggested closer collaboration between ICAR research institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

He proposed sending agri-scientists to KVKs and rural farm fields to study gaps, create awareness, and support farmers with new technologies.

Chouhan also pointed out that only about 20 per cent of ICAR's budget is spent on research, with the rest going towards staff salaries. He stressed the need to increase research spending.

The minister highlighted the importance of creating 'model farms' of one hectare to demonstrate crop diversification, given that the majority of farmers own small and marginal landholdings.

At the event, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh urged ICAR to intensify research in allied sectors.

He called for solutions to combat foot and mouth disease in livestock and the development of affordable IVF vaccines for dairy farmers. The event showcased 40 innovative technologies developed in 2023. Several memorandums of understanding were signed with the private sector for commercialisation.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

