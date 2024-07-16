MSMEs urge RBI to allow P2P lending, crowdfunding to overcome credit gaps

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) industry has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop a regulatory framework for peer lending and crowdfunding to overcome credit gaps, according to an industry insider who was part of a meeting with senior central bank officials in Mumbai last week.

"Given the proven efficacy of these frameworks, it is imperative for India to adopt a comprehensive regulatory framework encompassing both equity-based crowdfunding with an upper limit of Rs 10,000 for an investor to invest in MSMEs and debt-based crowdfunding models," the industry source said. "Such a framework would empower MSMEs by providing them with the choice to either raise funds by offering equity shares or by securing debt financing, thereby catering to their diverse financing needs."

A recommendation paper by the India SME Forum submitted to the RBI said the finance gap for MSMEs in India has been steadily widening in recent years, posing significant challenges with a credit gap of $530 billion for this sector. “As a result, a significant portion of the MSME sector remains underserved, hindering their growth potential and ability to compete in an increasingly globalised market," it added.

The recommendation paper further added that crowdfunding platforms present a promising alternative for MSMEs. More than 80 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union (EU), Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE), have successfully implemented regulatory frameworks for crowdfunding, facilitating the flow of capital to small businesses. Collectively, the US, UK, and China make up 96 per cent of the overall financial reward crowdfunding market, with the US accounting for 51 per cent, China for 28 per cent, and the UK for 17 per cent.

Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital through the collective effort of a large number of individual investors, typically via online platforms. This approach taps into the resources of a wider audience (the "crowd") to fund a project, business, or venture.

P2P lending is a form of crowdfunding that enables individuals to borrow and lend money without the use of an official financial institution as an intermediary. P2P lending platforms connect borrowers directly with investors, facilitating loans that are often more accessible and potentially at lower interest rates than traditional bank loans.