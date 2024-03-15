Home / Industry / News / Developed India will need matured, better real estate sector: Puri

Developed India will need matured, better real estate sector: Puri

He highlighted that investments are coming into commercial real estate including data centres and warehousing

Image: x @HardeepSPuri
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said a highly matured and developed real estate sector with an estimated market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030 is needed to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Addressing an event organised by realtors' body CREDAI's youth wing, the minister said the enactment of real estate regulatory law 'RERA" has been a transformational development for the entire sector.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A developed India by 2047 will also require a highly matured and developed real estate sector, both in the residential and the commercial segment," Puri said.

He highlighted that investments are coming into commercial real estate including data centres and warehousing.

The establishment of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) has also helped in attracting investments into the real estate sector, the minister added.

"RERA was a transformational development. It is unbelievable that one of the largest sectors in the economy didn't have a regulator for nearly 70 years," Puri said.

The minister highlighted that 1,22,553 real estate projects and 86,262 real estate agents are registered under the RERA across the country. More than 1.2 lakh consumer complaints have been disposed of by regulatory authorities.

"Some states are doing better than others (in implementation of RERA) law," he added.

ALSO READ: 77% of investment in Indian real estate in 2019-23 by foreigners: Report

Talking about the importance of the real estate sector, Puri said it is the second largest employer in the country with market linkages across 250 sectors.

"It is estimated that the sector will contribute 15 per cent to the GDP and will reach a market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030," he said.

An additional 25 million units of affordable housing will be required by 2030 to meet the growing urban needs of the country, the minister said.

Puri also appreciated the CREDAI pledge to make the real estate industry net zero by 2047.

The minister also cautioned that the real estate sector can also have bubbles and reminded builders that the global financial crisis of 2008-09 also took place in the real estate sector.
 


Also Read

India keen to increase manufacturing share in GDP to 25%: Hardeep Puri

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

Nation first policy helped manage oil prices despite global conflicts: Puri

India aims to become developed nation by 2047: Hardeep Singh Puri

DIY culture, AI are helping indie musicians get past industry gatekeepers

Grid connected solar inverter new addition to standards and labeling scheme

Nasscom inks pact with Australian Business NSW to accelerate market access

DGCA refuses to extend June 1 deadline to implement new FDTL rules

Haryana launches one-time settlement schemes for HSIIDC plot allottees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hardeep Singh PuriReal Estate RERARealty

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story