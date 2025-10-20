Realty developers see 10-25% rise in home sales this festival season

India’s housing market has held firm this festival season (Dussehra-Diwali period), with developers across major cities reporting growth in home sales in the range of 10-25 per cent compared to last year.

Despite global macroeconomic events, information technology (IT) layoffs and affordability pressures, buyer confidence has remained resilient. This is amid policy stability, infrastructure upgrades, and demand for premium, ready-to-move homes, said developers.

Developers across metros said festival sales were driven by mid-premium and luxury housing, as buyers sought larger homes, superior amenities, and reputed developers.

Dhaval Ajmera, director–corporate affairs, Ajmera Group, said the company expects 8–10 per cent growth in festival demand this year.

“More consumers are upgrading to premium properties. The mid-luxury segment, especially 2 bedroom, hall, kitchen (BHK) and 3BHK homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore, is seeing the highest traction,” he said. Ajmera noted that modern amenities and connectivity have become key decision factors. “We’re seeing sustained demand for ready-to-move-in homes and projects by reputed builders offering quality and timely delivery. Larger configurations and combination flats are increasingly getting popular,” he added. In Mumbai, the country’s largest housing market, activity surged during the festival period. Shahid Balwa, vice-chairperson (V-C) and managing director (MD), Valor Estate, said property registrations rose to 10,630 units during Navratri–Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, up 23 per cent from 8,604 last year. “Ready-to-move-in properties, premium apartments, and sustainable homes are seeing strong demand,” he said.

Balwa attributed the upbeat trend to cultural sentiment, attractive developer schemes, and large infrastructure projects, such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and metro expansion. ALSO READ: Samvat 2082: When is Muhurat Trading 2025? Check date, time, key details “Stable loan rates and goods and services tax (GST) relaxations have encouraged purchases, while tangible assets like real estate continue to attract investors,” he said. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Pradeep Aggarwal, chairperson, Signature Global, described this festival quarter as one of the most positive in recent years. “Momentum is strong in the mid and premium segments. GST reforms and repo rate cuts have streamlined costs and improved affordability. With the repo rate steady at 5.5 per cent, buyer sentiment remains buoyant,” he said.

Sudeep Bhatt, director of strategy, Whiteland Corporation, said bookings have risen 10–15 per cent across major cities. In Pune, Aakash Agarwal, MD, Krisala Developers, called Diwali 2025 an “inflection point” for the city’s housing market. He added, “We expect a 15–20 per cent rise in festival bookings over 2024.” ALSO READ: Gold prices consolidate after record rally, focus on US-China talks According to Anarock Research, around 102,000 housing units were sold across the top seven cities during the festival quarter (October–December) of 2024. “We expect similar sales this year as well,” said Anuj Puri, chairperson of Anarock Group.

He added, “The market is holding up despite geopolitical tensions and IT layoffs. While buyers and investors remain cautious, the overall momentum reflects structural resilience.” Puri added that listed real estate developers have outperformed smaller players, with strong sales and collections despite a broader market slowdown. “This marks a structural shift towards consolidation, with large, organised developers benefiting from diversified portfolios, robust cash flows, and stronger brand equity,” he said. Industry leaders said consistent monetary policy and steady loan rates have strengthened buyer sentiment this festival season. Amit Jain, chairman and managing director (CMD), Arkade Developers, said, “The RBI’s steady policy stance and favourable home loan rates have renewed end-user and investor confidence. The festival surge isn’t just a short-term boost — it reflects deeper structural confidence in Mumbai’s housing market.”

Jain noted that site visits, enquiries, and conversions have all increased. “Buyers today are driven by lifestyle aspirations —comfort, security, and community are central. The optimism underscores real estate’s enduring role as a source of stability and long-term value,” he said. ALSO READ: Sold out in India, panic in London: What triggered the silver market chaos In southern markets, Sunil Pareek, executive director, Assetz Property Group, said sales momentum remains steady despite global headwinds. “The expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) in India has supported housing demand, especially in Bengaluru. GST rationalisation has further improved sentiment. Even after three record years, the momentum holds firm,” he said.

“There is definitely positive sentiment around the festival season. And, I would say not only the festival season but the whole quarter three for residential space is typically the biggest quarter. It combines Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas holidays. This is the quarter when typically a lot of NRIs also travel; we see a lot of demand there. Mostly, we look at a 20-25 per cent increase in sales during this quarter as opposed to the preceding quarter,” said Praveer Srivastava, senior vice-president at Prestige Group. Across cities, buyers increasingly prefer branded, amenity-rich, and environmentally sustainable homes. Niranjan Hiranandani, chairperson, Naredco, called the festival period “an encouraging signal for the sector.” His group recorded strong enquiries and conversions across projects in Powai, Thane, Panvel, Alibaug, and Chennai.

“Developers are aligning launches with demand pockets — mid-segment family housing in urban centres, premium projects where location commands a premium, and ready-to-move-in inventory in Tier-II cities,” he said. He added, “Buyers now favour larger, ready or near-ready homes with wellness-focused amenities, while fear of missing out on quality stock adds urgency.” Hiranandani said sector consolidation, stronger balance sheets, and greater transparency have reinforced trust. “We’ve seen a 12–15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in festival sales. Buyers today reward predictability, transparency, and brand reliability,” he added. The ongoing festival season is said to have provided much-needed buoyancy in a year when overall housing sales across the top seven cities fell about 20 per cent year-on-year during the first nine months of 2025.