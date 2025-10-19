Home / Industry / News / iPhone fever spills into India's second-hand market: Counterpoint Research

Refurbished iPhone sales in India surged 19 per cent year-on-year in H1CY25, driven by consumer appetite for premium models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:23 PM IST
Led by Apple Inc's iPhones, India as a region recorded the second-fastest growth globally in refurbished or preowned smartphone sales in H1CY25, which rose 5 per cent over the year-ago figure, according to Counterpoint Research. It trailed only Africa, where refurbished smartphone sales grew 6 per cent in the period under review, again driven by strong iPhone demand.
 
The trend underscores how the ongoing premiumisation of the broader smartphone market is now extending to refurbished devices as well, supported by rising consumer awareness, stronger supply chains, and surging demand for high-end models.
 
Refurbished iPhone sales in India surged 19 per cent year-on-year in H1CY25, driven by consumer appetite for premium models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. Although the iPhone 13 debuted in India in September 2021 and the iPhone 14 followed a year later, both have gained significant traction among buyers opting for refurbished high-end phones instead of new mid-range models that offer less brand appeal.
 
Samsung, however, retained its lead in refurbished smartphone volumes, despite a 1 per cent year-on-year decline. Overall volumes remained steady, buoyed by continued demand for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 were the top two refurbished models in India, maintaining their popularity even three to four years after launch.
 
Counterpoint attributed the rise in refurbished phone sales to organised retailers strengthening buyback programmes across online and offline channels. These retailers are increasingly positioning refurbished smartphones -- particularly flagship and premium models -- as reliable, value-driven, and affordable alternatives.
 
Consumer demand, according to Counterpoint, is shifting toward newer refurbished models, supported by retailer-led exchange programmes, extended warranties, and growing preference for recent premium devices.
 
Globally, mature markets such as the US, Japan, and Europe saw flat to modest growth in refurbished smartphone sales, constrained by market saturation and longer replacement cycles. In contrast, emerging markets including Southeast Asia, Africa, India, and China continued to drive expansion in the segment. 
 
 
 

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

