DGCA's annual review shows improvement in India's air travel safety record

The Annual Safety Review-2023 released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) indicated that air travel has significantly improved compared to the last two years. On Wednesday, DGCA published the Annual Safety Review-2023. It informed that the safety performance assessment when compared to the past two years indicates that the number of Risk Bearing Airprox per million flights over Indian Airspace has reduced by 25 percent and achieved the target. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The number of GPWS/EGPWS warnings per 10,000 departures has reduced by 92 per cent and achieved the target. This reduces the risk of Controlled flight into Terrain.

The number of unstabilized approaches that continue to land per ten thousand approaches has shown a continuous decreasing trend with a reduction of approximately 23 per cent and met the target. This reduces the risk of Runway Excursions and Abnormal Runway Contact.

DGCA has published the National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) identifying the National - High-Risk Categories of Occurrences (N-HRCs) in line with the ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP).

The performance of NASP in terms of safety performance indicators (SPI) and safety performance targets is assessed annually and published in the form of the Annual Safety Review (ASR).

More From This Section

It presents the analysis of the aggregate safety data derived from the DGCA database and external sources such as ICAO iSTARS for the preceding year.

This data-driven approach ensures a firm embedding of the safety culture in the aviation growth trajectory and provides a robust process to identify emerging safety issues and continually refine existing procedures.