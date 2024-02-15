DGGI summons officials of foreign airlines over tax evasion: Report

India's law enforcement agency overseeing indirect taxes has summoned Indian offices of international airlines over alleged tax evasion on import of services, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday citing sources.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) was seeking clarification over payment of crew salaries and staff expenses at the offices of the international airlines, the report said.

The report named British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabia Airlines, Emirates, Oman Airlines and Air Arabia as the airlines under the DGGI scanner.