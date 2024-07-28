'DGMS focuses on safety amid increase in commercial coal mine auctions'

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) emphasises ensuring adherence to safety norms among new players

Coal mine, Coal
In its annual report for FY'24, Coal India stated that it is diversifying into the emerging battery materials sectorslithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite with the challenges of a rapidly evolving global energy landscape. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Jul 28 2024
With more commercial mines being auctioned, the DGMS has started discussions with captive and commercial coal block operators on mine safety, an official said on Sunday.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) emphasises ensuring adherence to safety norms among new players.

"We see more captive and commercial mines coming into production every year. So, we are actively engaging in consultation with the mine operators so that they understand the rules and regulations that have to be followed for mine safety," DGMS Director General Prabhat Kumar said at the Mines Safety Award 2024 event.

In the last nine rounds, the Ministry of Coal has auctioned 107 blocks with a peak-rated capacity of 256 MT. So far, 11 commercial coal blocks have been operationalised.

Meanwhile, Coal India, which is diversifying into the non-coal sector, will actively participate in more auctions of critical mineral blocks, including lithium, to capitalise on the battery value chain.

"We have taken one mine in graphite. For lithium, we participated in the auction but did not succeed in bagging the mine. We are interested in this sector," Coal India Chairman PM Prasad said on Sunday on the sidelines of the event.

Coal India has recently won a graphite block in Madhya Pradesh, marking its first venture into the non-coal mineral mining.

In its annual report for FY'24, Coal India stated that it is diversifying into the emerging battery materials sectorslithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite with the challenges of a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

Leveraging its mining expertise, operational footprint, and financial resources, the company aims at capitalising on these opportunities, enhancing long-term resilience and competitiveness. "A deep understanding of the Indian energy and industrial landscape aids in expanding into markets for lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies," Coal India said in the report.


Jul 28 2024

