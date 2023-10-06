DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on Chinese wheel loaders for 5 years

The commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended an anti-dumping duty of up to 82 per cent on imports of wheel loaders from China for five years to protect domestic players.

The product is a commonly used machinery in infrastructure and mining sectors.

The recommendation came after a year-long investigation into the complaints of injury by domestic manufacturers of this product.

According to a DGTR notification: "The Authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties... so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry".

It has concluded in its probe that the imports are coming at prices below the domestic sales price, injuring the domestic industry.

The anti-dumping duty, when notified by the Department of Revenue, will be imposed on 'wheel loaders' of less than 7,000 kg capacity and even on imports of semi-knocked-down kits.

Completely knocked-down kits have been excluded from the duties as this could end up with anti-dumping duties being imposed on parts too.

The duties recommended by DGTR would vary from company to company.

The domestic industry produces loaders of up to 5,583 kg capacity. Wheel loaders are used in mining, shipping, construction and whenever earth and other material has to be moved and loaded.

India's total imports of wheel loaders were USD 108.49 million in 2022-23 as against USD 142.16 million in 2021-22.