DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on PVC resins of about $339 per tonne

The DGTR conducted the probe following applications regarding the same from domestic players, including DCM Shriram and DCW Limited

PVC pipe
The recommended duty ranges between USD 25 per tonne and USD 339 per tonne. ( File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 339 per tonne on imports of PVC resins from seven countries, including China, the US and Korea, with a view to guard domestic producers.

In its preliminary findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that 'PVC suspension resins' have been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

The notification of the directorate said that the imports from these countries - China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea RP, Taiwan, Thailand and the US - have caused material injury to the domestic industry.

"Accordingly, the authority recommends imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on the imports," it has said.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 25 per tonne and USD 339 per tonne.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

These resins are commonly used in various sectors, including pipes and fittings, films and sheets, bottles, wire and cables.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Topics :Commerce ministryPVC pipeIndia trade policyTrade exports

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

