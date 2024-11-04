Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Subsidies to oil & gas sector reduce 85% to $3.5 bn in 10 years: MNRE

Subsidies to oil & gas sector reduce 85% to $3.5 bn in 10 years: MNRE

Since 2010, India has steadily reformed its fossil fuel subsidies, adopting a "remove, target, and shift" approach, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said

Oil india
The petrol and diesel subsidies were phased out gradually from 2010 to 2014.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Subsidies to the oil & gas sector saw a reduction of 85 per cent from a peak of $ 25 billion in 2013 to $ 3.5 billion by 2023, according to an official note on Monday.

Since 2010, India has steadily reformed its fossil fuel subsidies, adopting a "remove, target, and shift" approach, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

The ministry said, as per a report of Asian Development Bank (ADB), structured approach, including adjusting retail prices, tax rates, and subsidies on select petroleum products collectively reduced fiscal subsidies in the oil and gas sector by 85 per cent from a peak of $ 25 billion in 2013 to $ 3.5 billion by 2023.

"A significant step in this journey was the gradual phasing out of petrol and diesel subsidies, coupled with incremental tax hikes. These reforms created fiscal space for greater government support in renewable energy initiatives, electric vehicles, and critical electricity infrastructure," it said.

From 2014 to 2017, tax revenues were further boosted by rising excise duties on petrol and diesel, implemented strategically during a period of low global oil prices.

The additional revenues were then redirected toward targeted subsidies that expanded access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for rural communities, addressing both environmental goals and social welfare.

More From This Section

BFSI sector leasing projected to be over 11 mn square feet in 2024: JLL

Air purifier sales spike over 50% as air quality worsens in Delhi-NCR

Rajasthan govt steps up efforts to attract investment in mining sector

Demand for design professionals in semiconductor GCCs dips in Q2: Report

US firm Alkomex expands R&D ops in India; ropes in expert Sanjay Agrawal

India's fossil fuel subsidy reforms mark a decisive shift, channelling resources toward sustainable energy and laying the foundation for cleaner energy alternatives.

The petrol and diesel subsidies were phased out gradually from 2010 to 2014, followed by measured tax hikes on these fuels till 2017, the report said.

These moves were made to create fiscal year breathing room for renewable projects, allowing the government to channel funds into clean energy initiatives at an unprecedented scale, it added.

Subsidies for solar parks, distributed energy solutions, and state-owned enterprises by the government reflects its purpose and commitment to clean power, setting a strong example for others looking to shift toward a more resilient energy future, the report noted.

India steadily whittled down its fossil fuel support, opening doors to new investments in solar power, electric vehicles, and a stronger energy grid, it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

John Distilleries plans 30-acre Karnataka plant with Rs 600 cr investment

Sebi allows MFs to invest in overseas schemes with India exposure

Festive boost: Major two-wheeler makers see sales jump in October

Sun Pharma's Leqselvi launch in US faces legal roadblock; analysts cautious

Sebi mulls separation of non-regulated activities for debenture trustees

Topics :Oil subsidyGas subsidy auction oil sector

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story