Dharavi redevelopment project nears end, 63,000 tenements surveyed

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has entered the last phase of the survey, with 63,000 household tenements assessed and more counting.

“We are talking of huge numbers here, and we have entered the last phase of the survey. The numbers clearly show that Dharavikars are in favour of redevelopment and are actively participating,” said SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer, DRP.

According to the latest survey figures, lane recce has been completed for more than 95,000 tenements, more than 89,000 tenements have been numbered, and door-to-door surveys have been completed for more than 63,000 tenements.

The survey is being conducted to determine the eligibility of the residents and businesses of Dharavi for rehabilitation, considering the redevelopment of the area.

The current survey has surpassed the scope of the last survey of approximately 60,000 ground-floor tenements done in 2007-08 to map and document Dharavi’s residential and commercial structures. Unlike the earlier survey, the present survey includes ground floor as well as upper floor structures, existing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) buildings, slum dwellers on Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) land, as well as all religious structures. Under the SRA guidelines, only ground-floor tenements are typically considered eligible for free housing. As per the project’s tender document, individuals with ground-floor residential structures built on or before January 1, 2000, will get homes of 350 square feet (sq ft) within Dharavi only, which is 17 per cent more than any other SRA project in Mumbai.

Further, individuals with ground-floor residential structures built between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, will be eligible for 300 sq ft homes outside Dharavi for Rs 2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Individuals with upper-floor structures and those built after January 1, 2011, are ineligible to get homes in Dharavi. Such ineligible residents will get rental accommodation of 300 sq ft outside Dharavi. As per a project-related source, the rent will be decided and collected by an authorised state government body only, and the ineligible residents will also have the option of hire-purchase. “Those who are found ineligible will be relocated to modern townships outside Dharavi with holistic amenities and modern infrastructure. These new townships will be located within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and will be equipped with social and public infrastructure, including metro connectivity and other mobility solutions,” stated Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed to execute the project.

Furthermore, as per the tender document, all the non-polluting and eligible commercial or industrial structures (ground-floor structures existing on or before January 1, 2000) will be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself, with a space of 225 sq ft to be allotted free of cost; space beyond 225 sq ft will be given at the construction rate with the telescopic reduction method. “We urge everyone to participate at the earliest so that the next stages of the redevelopment can begin. Those residents who have missed the survey must volunteer for it quickly. We may not be revisiting tenements whose residents have either refused to participate or have not shared their documents despite repeated requests and attempts for a survey,” Srinivas added.

Besides, the NMDPL is preparing to construct nearly 1.5 lakh tenements because most hutments have grown vertically to G+2 levels, increasing the number of tenements needing rehabilitation. A spokesperson for NMDPL said, “We are pleased to be nearing the end of the survey and encourage any resident who hasn’t been covered yet to come forward as soon as possible. We have seen a tremendous response from Dharavikars. Their positivity and desire for a dignified life has propelled this redevelopment project forward.” Additionally, the Adani Group has an 80 per cent stake in the NMDPL, while the remaining 20 per cent stake belongs to the state government.