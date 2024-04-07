Home / Industry / News / Diagnosis to discharge summary: Indian hospital chains slowly turning to AI

Diagnosis to discharge summary: Indian hospital chains slowly turning to AI

All the major healthcare chains like Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Healthcare, and Aster DM Healthcare, among others, are using AI in prediction, prevention, diagnosis, and personalized management

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Indian hospital chains are gradually adopting artificial intelligence (AI), with some even starting to use generative AI. From diagnosis to discharge summary creation and real-time patient monitoring, big hospital chains are not just implementing AI in their systems but also sharing it with smaller hospitals as a new business model.

Major healthcare chains like Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Healthcare, and Aster DM Healthcare are using AI in prediction, prevention, diagnosis, and personalized management. Apollo, in particular, is developing a new business model by sharing its AI technology with small nursing homes and hospitals through regional hubs.

"We have already implemented this generative AI technology, and it is in the testing phase. One of the incredible technologies we have is in monitoring. Imagine a technology that could monitor every patient. In most Apollo hospitals, every single patient is monitored," said Madhu Sasidhar, president and chief executive officer of Apollo's hospital division. This allows for early detection of unanticipated declines in patient condition.


"The business model of Apollo is that we don't have to use it only for our patients. We make it available for other hospitals," he added. Apollo is investing extensively in AI and machine learning (ML) to create new medical benchmarks. With tools like the AI Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) risk predictor, AI-enabled Apollo ProHealth platform, symptom checker tool called Apollo Clinical Intelligence Engine (Apollo CIE), AI-integrated radiology and diagnostics workflow, and the AI-powered smart in-patient room automation system, it is expanding the reach of AI to all aspects of healthcare. Some of these technologies have received patents and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) level approvals.


Manipal Healthcare is also making strides in AI, from conversational AI to clinical applications. "We are using conversational AI for interacting with our patients and families. In clinical areas, the current applications include early alerts for patients who may require intensive care. We are also exploring its use in screening radiological images as a decision support process," said Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer of Manipal Healthcare.

Jose also mentioned that they are using AI in applications like patient monitoring, as a screening tool in diagnostics, and in conversational AI. However, he cautioned that one must be careful in choosing which applications and use cases to deploy AI.

Aster DM Healthcare has established an AI Lab in association with the Indian Institute of Science. This AI Lab has developed AI Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) - a technology developed by the Neurology Department that is poised to revolutionize nerve ultrasound diagnostics. This technology redefines diagnosis and screens efficiently. It can identify the median nerve in ultrasound videos and detect CTS with the highest accuracy (95 per cent), marking a significant leap in healthcare innovation. The AI tool signifies a transformative stride towards precision and efficiency in CTS diagnosis.

"At Aster, we proudly stand at the forefront, seamlessly merging human expertise with AI to pioneer a new era of healthcare excellence. Our close collaboration with government bodies underscores our commitment to ethical AI practices, rigorous regulatory compliance, and the highest standards of data privacy and security," said Nitish Shetty, chief executive officer of Aster DM Healthcare.

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

