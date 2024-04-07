Diagnosis to discharge summary: Indian hospital chains slowly turning to AI

Indian hospital chains are gradually adopting artificial intelligence (AI), with some even starting to use generative AI. From diagnosis to discharge summary creation and real-time patient monitoring, big hospital chains are not just implementing AI in their systems but also sharing it with smaller hospitals as a new business model.

Major healthcare chains like Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Healthcare, and Aster DM Healthcare are using AI in prediction, prevention, diagnosis, and personalized management. Apollo, in particular, is developing a new business model by sharing its AI technology with small nursing homes and hospitals through regional hubs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel