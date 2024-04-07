Entry-level coders must specialise to minimise risk of job loss: Experts

As artificial intelligence (AI) is changing work dynamics, entry-level coders must re-skill themselves to specialise in niche technology domains and learn to work alongside AI to minimise the risk of losing jobs, experts said.

According to an Adecco India report, there has been a 15-20 per cent drop in entry-level tech jobs across India, potentially linked to AI automation. "It's important to remember that this decline could be due to a combination of factors, including economic conditions or a shift in skill requirements," said Manu Saigal, director of General Staffing, Adecco India.

“AI can now handle repetitive coding and generate basic applications, reducing the need for basic manual coding resources. This, coupled with a large pool of IT graduates and tight job market, has intensified competition for remaining positions,” Saigal added.

Experts believe the expectations from entry-level IT developers are changing.

“Instead of spending significant time coding from scratch, junior developers will be expected to work more closely with AI-generated code, validating, testing, and optimising it. This change in responsibilities also shows the need for a different set of skills and a deeper understanding of the software development lifecycle,” said Rohit Kishore, global delivery and talent officer, Randstad Digital.

“We believe that as AI technologies become more prevalent, there will be an increased demand for developers with expertise in AI integration, model training, and ethical AI practices. Entry-level developers who can adapt to these new technologies and develop skills in areas like data analysis, machine learning, and AI ethics will be more in demand by employers and there will be fewer chances of them getting laid off,” added Kishore.

Entry-level developers must adopt a proactive approach to minimise the risk of being laid off, said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR.

“Firstly, they should focus on continuous learning and staying updated with emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, to enhance their marketability and adaptability to changing industry trends. Additionally, sharpening their skills in working with AI is crucial, as these technologies can perform tasks more efficiently than humans,” Mishra said.

He also highlighted the importance of developing soft skills such as team building, collaboration, problem-solving, and curiosity to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace.

“By being lifelong learners and staying curious, entry-level developers can better position themselves to adapt to evolving job demands and mitigate the risk of layoffs,” Mishra said.

“Entry-level tech jobs like front-end developers are at the highest risk from AI as they are more administrative in nature and have a low degree of skill sets that can be copied by software. But while AI does help in writing the code, it still requires human intervention to perfect that code. So, a team of five may be now reduced to two but AI can’t replace all jobs,” said Pranshu Upadhyay, regional director and head of India Technology Practice, Michael Page.