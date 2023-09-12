Domestic market not seeing any slowdown in tech spends: IBM India head

Even as the IT services sector faces pressure due to macro uncertainty, the domestic IT spend story remains very much intact. IT services major IBM believes that the domestic market has not been impacted by the slowdown.

"When you look at all the indicators, macro and micro for India, we haven't necessarily seen a slowdown here. Especially, in terms of the fundamentals of where the market is growing. The domestic market has not slowed down. Even globally, there are pockets of slowdown. But I think people are still looking at ways to invest … that continues," said Sandip Patel, managing director, India/South Asia, IBM. He was speaking to the media at IBM's flagship event, IBM Think.

IBM senior executives also said that the headroom for growth for tech in developing countries is much better than in the developed world.

When asked if the company is seeing any impact of global inflationary trends on the budget, Paul Burton, general manager, Asia Pacific, IBM said, "I don't foresee things slowing down. But there are certain macro trends that we are aware of, that are salient, that will have an impact."

Burton opined that if one compared the tech spend ratio to the gross domestic product of the company in the developing economy, it only points to increased spending. "If you go to advanced economies like the US or Germany, the size of the technology market as a percentage of GDP is typically above two per cent. In some cases, it can be 5-6 per cent as well. In other countries, including India and in APAC, tech spends will be less than 2 per cent. It would be even less than 1 per cent in some geographies. But the good part is that the GDP in some of the APAC countries is growing. Indonesia's market is growing at 5.6 per cent, India is at 7 per cent. So these economies are developing quite rapidly by consuming technology," he explained.

According to a Gartner forecast, India's IT spending is projected to total $112.2 billion in 2023. Despite being cautious, Indian CIOs will continue investing in improving employee productivity and customer experience (CX), leading to a 14.6 per cent annual growth in enterprise software spending.

Burton also added that one of the other reasons for tech spending to go up is demography. "Demographics is perhaps the biggest trend of our time where we see smaller cohorts of labour entering the workforce compared to larger cohorts of labour who retire. Just common sense will tell you that fewer people entering the workforce, and even a smaller percentage of that cohort entering the workforce has the skills that are needed for digital transformation and digitisation that is happening in the economy, should tell you that labour rates are going up," he added.

The demographic factor is also a reason why companies are adopting technologies like AI, automation, and hybrid cloud. "CEOs have to deal with it; they can't arbitrarily say that we are going to increase prices because it will have an impact on demand. So, AI, automation, and hybrid cloud – are all technologies that allow great efficiencies to be delivered to businesses. These technologies will be consumed more out of necessity," said Burton.