Domestic steel prices rise but looming global trade war sparks concerns

Domestic steel prices have risen over the past couple of months in anticipation of a safeguard duty. However, a looming global trade war is likely to pose risks as import threats increase and export prospects weaken.

Steel price trends

Data from BigMint showed that in March 2025, hot rolled coil (HRC) prices ex-Mumbai increased by Rs 600 per tonne month-on-month (m-o-m), rising from Rs 48,400 per tonne in February to Rs 49,000 per tonne. The monthly average for January was Rs 47,000 per tonne.

However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, HRC prices, a benchmark for flat steel, have consistently remained lower compared to FY24.

In long steel, rebar prices showed variability, with FY25 prices being higher in some months and lower in others compared to FY24. According to BigMint, March 2025 saw a price increase of Rs 1,600 per tonne m-o-m, bringing the price to Rs 54,400 per tonne from Rs 52,800 per tonne in February.

Import pressure and tariff concerns

The bulk of India’s steel imports are in the flat steel segment. It is widely anticipated that the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US from March 12, 2025, will lead to trade diversion and increased imports into India, keeping domestic prices under pressure.

According to Sehul Bhatt, director-research, Crisil Intelligence, the move will reduce exports from trade partners as local production rises. However, India is unlikely to be significantly affected, as only 2 per cent of its total finished steel exports in the first nine months of this financial year were to the US.

However, he added that there will be a diversion of exporter inventory to other importing nations at aggressive prices, especially amid rising global competition. “This could bring down steel prices in India, which are already trending at four-year lows. That means the Indian government may have to step in with a safeguard duty to support domestic capacities. The timing and quantum of this will be crucial.”

Rating pressures on steel firms

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings said rating headroom has reduced for JSW Steel Ltd (BB/Stable) and Tata Steel Ltd (BBB-/Negative) due to persistent supply of cheap steel imports from China and rising risks from aggressive tariff policies in some economies. These factors will put pressure on domestic steel prices in the financial year ending March 2026 (FY26).

Fitch expects Ebitda leverage for JSW Steel and Tata Steel to breach their negative sensitivities of 3.7x and 3.0x, respectively, in FY25, with headroom remaining low in FY26 amid margin pressure.

However, the rating agency expects some improvement in Ebitda margins in FY26, driven by sustained domestic demand growth, moderation in key input costs such as iron ore and coking coal, and China cutting steel capacity while ramping up stimulus measures to support economic growth.

Domestic steel industry concerns

Domestic steel companies are facing a dual challenge—exports are down, and imports are rising, said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel.

“With rapidly changing policy and tariff actions across nations, there is an increasing risk of steel diversion to India. That is a concern for domestic steel producers as it restricts their ability to manage profitable growth. While demand volumes remain strong in India, there is margin pressure due to lower steel prices.”

Even as exports lag, the European Union (EU), a key destination for Indian steel, has notified proposed changes to the World Trade Organization (WTO) that will reduce the total duty-free supply of HRC from April 1. For Indian steel, the duty-free quota for hot rolled sheets will be cut by 25 per cent.

Ranjan Dhar, director and vice-president – sales and marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “If a safeguard duty is implemented in the country and demand growth continues at 7-8 per cent, then the need for HRC exports will be limited.”

“The government is keen on taking steps to protect its domestic market from excessive imports, especially given current geopolitical uncertainties. With steel prices already at a four-year low, dumping could lead to further declines, putting additional pressure on margins,” he noted.

Safeguard duty under consideration

A safeguard duty under consideration could lead to an upside in prices. Reports indicate that after the initial investigation, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended imposing a 12-15 per cent safeguard duty on select items.

Market sources said import bookings have declined in anticipation of the safeguard duty, which has lent support to prices.