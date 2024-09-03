DoT asks M2M service providers to register by Sep 30 or face disruption

The Department of Telecom has asked unregistered machine-to-machine service providers to register by month-end, as non-registration may lead to disruption of services, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As of June 30, there were 5.2 crore M2M cellular mobile connections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged all unregistered M2M Service Providers (M2M SPs) and WPAN/WLAN (devices connected wirelessly) Connectivity Providers for M2M Services, to register with DoT immediately and latest by September 30, 2024, to avoid disruption of their M2M services.

"Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees," the statement said.