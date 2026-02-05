DoT sets up 2-member committee for Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set up a two-member committee to reassess the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Vodafone Idea, according to a source aware of the development. The formation of the committee, which may have a member from the Comptroller and Auditor General, sources added, was part of the terms and conditions that the DoT had issued in early January, while freezing VI’s dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 2025, along with a 10-year payment schedule.

The committee has been given time till March-end to complete its reassessment of the dues, which would be final and binding on the telco. These would be payable annually over six years beginning FY36.