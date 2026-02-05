India's mobility sector starts 2026 steady as truck rentals, EV sales grow

India’s mobility sector entered 2026 on a stable footing. January data indicate that truck rentals remained largely flat month-on-month across key trunk routes, while recording healthy year-on-year growth of 5–12 per cent, said the monthly Shriram Mobility Bulletin.

What supported trucking activity in January?

The onset of the rabi harvest in January, with increased movement of agricultural produce across regions, kept trucking activity busy. On a year-on-year basis, the Delhi–Mumbai–Delhi route recorded the highest growth at 12 per cent, while the Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi, Mumbai–Chennai–Mumbai, Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru and Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata routes each posted growth of around 10 per cent.

How is electric vehicle adoption shaping mobility trends?

Electric vehicle adoption continued to be a key growth driver, with electric two-wheeler demand remaining resilient due to steady urban commuting needs and improving product reliability. Electric car sales benefited from wider model availability and rising consumer comfort with EV ownership. On a month-on-month basis, electric two-wheeler sales increased by 26 per cent and electric motor car sales grew by 29 per cent, underscoring sustained momentum across EV segments. What drove passenger and light commercial vehicle sales? Robust demand for SUVs, supported by resilient consumer confidence, underpinned strong sales across passenger vehicles in January. At the same time, sustained requirements for last-mile delivery and utility transport continued to support healthy retail sales in the light commercial vehicle segment. In contrast, bus retail volumes moderated during January 2026 as slower fleet replacement cycles weighed on fresh purchases, resulting in a decline in sales.

How did motor car and freight vehicle sales perform? Motor car sales recorded a sharp 37 per cent month-on-month increase, reflecting improved consumer sentiment and higher showroom conversions. Goods carriers and three-wheeler goods vehicle sales grew by 37 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, underscoring sustained momentum in freight and last-mile logistics and highlighting a broad-based recovery across both personal mobility and commercial transport segments. What is the trend in construction equipment demand? Month-on-month commercial construction equipment sales rose by 22 per cent, while earth-moving equipment sales surged by 44 per cent, driven by ongoing investments in highways, urban infrastructure, logistics parks and industrial corridors.