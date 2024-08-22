DPIIT withdraws memo on extending scope of copyright rule to internet

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has withdrawn an office memorandum of September 2016 regarding extending the scope of a rule of copyright law to internet transmissions.

In 2016, through an office memorandum, the government decided to include Internet broadcasting under the purview of the Copyright Act.

DPIIT has said that in light of the decision of the Division Bench of the High Court of Bombay in the matter of Tips Industries Ltd vs Wynk Music Ltd, the office memorandum issued by the department on September 5, 2016, is "hereby rescinded".