Dr Reddy's Lab launches generic diabetes medication in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched a generic diabetes medication in the US market.

The drug major has launched Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the US market, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kombiglyze XR tablets, it added.

Dr Reddy's Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets are supplied in a strength of 2.5 mg/1000 mg in bottle count of 60 and strengths of 5 mg/500 mg and 5 mg/1000 mg each in bottle counts of 30, the company said.