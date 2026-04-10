Drug regulator may retain GMP relaxations in Schedule M for select products

Effective January 1, 2026, the revised Schedule M prescribes quality standards and GMP for drugmakers, asking them to upgrade infrastructure, improve quality control systems, and adopt stricter documentation processes.
The pre-revised norms, however, included certain exemptions for low-risk, non-sterile or industrial-grade disinfectants. This included less equipment and less stringent documentation compared to those required for more complex formulations.
Several disinfectant manufacturers had approached regulatory authorities seeking exemptions from the revised norms, arguing that some requirements are not relevant for their category and will enhance compliance costs.
“The Board, considering the request, opined that certain requirements of the revised standards may not be relevant to certain categories of drugs, namely medical gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluid. Accordingly, the Board recommended continuing the exemptions provided under Schedule M prior to the amendment for these categories of drugs,” the minutes of the DTAB’s 93rd meeting stated.