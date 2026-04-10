Drug regulator may retain GMP relaxations in Schedule M for select products

India’s central drug regulatory body may retain relaxations in good manufacturing practices (GMP) for select product categories such as disinfectant fluids, medical gases and empty gelatin capsules under the revised Schedule M norms.

This comes after the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the highest statutory body on technical matters related to drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in India, recommended providing certain exemptions related to plant and equipment requirements.

The decision was taken at the 93rd DTAB meeting held on February 16, 2026, following requests from stakeholders to consider continuing certain exemptions provided under the previous Schedule M norms, as they are not relevant to the category.

Effective January 1, 2026, the revised Schedule M prescribes quality standards and GMP for drugmakers, asking them to upgrade infrastructure, improve quality control systems, and adopt stricter documentation processes.

The pre-revised norms, however, included certain exemptions for low-risk, non-sterile or industrial-grade disinfectants. This included less equipment and less stringent documentation compared to those required for more complex formulations.

Several disinfectant manufacturers had approached regulatory authorities seeking exemptions from the revised norms, arguing that some requirements are not relevant for their category and will enhance compliance costs.