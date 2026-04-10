India's quick-commerce boom hits saturation in metros, says Bernstein

India’s quick-commerce boom is approaching saturation in major cities, with dark-store networks already exceeding their profitable-store potential in metros, according to a report by Bernstein, the US-based research firm. More than 6,000 dark stores now operate nationwide, with dense overlap across urban pincodes intensifying competition among players chasing the same customers, pointing to diminishing returns even as expansion pushes into smaller cities.

The quick-commerce industry, once defined by rapid expansion, is entering a more complex phase as saturation in metro markets begins to weigh on profitability, Bernstein said. “QC is a way of life in top four cities already. Customer behaviour has changed.”

The sector has scaled quickly, with more than 5,700–6,000 dark stores operated by leading players including Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart and Amazon as of April 2026, serving roughly 2,600 pincodes and about 230 million people — around 17 per cent of India’s population. The rapid build-out has been particularly concentrated in large cities. According to Bernstein’s analysis, the top eight metros alone account for about 3,800 dark stores — already exceeding the estimated profitable capacity of around 3,600 stores. This has led to intense overlap, with most urban pincodes served by multiple players. The report said there is one store for 30,000 people and 100 per cent of metro pincodes have QC coverage.

“Top-8 cities have ~3,800+ dark stores of top five players vs. our estimated profitable-store potential of ~3,600 stores,” said the report. Bernstein said the industry is fighting for the same customers, with nearly 80 per cent of metro pincodes served by three or more players, pointing to significant overlap and duplication in network expansion. “80 per cent of metro pins have 3+ players,” said the report. This concentration risk is likely to have diminishing returns and may impact orders per store, frequency and average order values, pressuring profitability. The report suggests that dark-store network consolidation or rationalisation is necessary for improving profitability in metros. One approach, adopted by Blinkit and Swiggy, is to push higher average order values through non-grocery categories to drive better margins.