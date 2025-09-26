Home / Industry / News / Flying off the shelves: Duty-free liquor sales at Indian airports rise 13%

Flying off the shelves: Duty-free liquor sales at Indian airports rise 13%

Global drinks firms are banking on India's rising disposable incomes and Gen Z travellers' premium tastes to power growth of duty-free liquor sales in coming years

Liquor
Volumes remain heavily skewed towards whisky -- Scotch in particular (Representational image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s duty-free and travel retail beverage volumes grew 13 per cent in 2024, more than double the 6 per cent rise recorded in domestic stores, The Economic Times reported on Friday. Volumes remain heavily skewed towards whisky — Scotch in particular — but analysts said there are signs of increasing diversification across categories.
 
Whisky dominates
 
Whisky accounted for three-fourths of duty-free beverage volumes and grew 12 per cent last year, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. This contrasted with an 8 per cent decline in the category’s domestic market volumes.
 
“With Indian passenger numbers expected to grow 50 per cent over the next five years and beverage alcohol volumes rising rapidly, it is clear that Indian travellers will be vital to the future success of global travel retail (GTR),” said Charlotte Reid, senior insights manager, GTR at IWSR.
 
Global travel retail as a growth engine
 
Global travel retail has become an increasingly important growth engine for drinks companies at a time when the wider alcohol industry faces stagnant volumes. While global total beverage alcohol consumption is projected to remain flat between 2024 and 2029, IWSR forecasts GTR volumes to grow at a 3 per cent compound annual rate and 4 per cent in Asia.
 
Travellers explore premium brands
 
Reid noted that Indian consumers were moving away from price- and utility-driven behaviour towards brand consciousness and experiential spending. “India’s disposable income and travel demands are growing faster than their global counterparts, and this will in turn reshape consumer spending and drive demand in GTR,” she said. “Indian consumers are changing from price- and utility-driven behaviours to brand consciousness and experiential spending, with Gen Z and millennial consumers to the fore.”
 
Radico Khaitan chief operating officer Amar Sinha was quoted as saying that travellers are increasingly using airport dwell time to explore brands, especially premium and luxury options.
 
Indian whisky gains ground
 
While Scotch volumes rose 11 per cent in 2024 and US whisky increased 8 per cent, Indian whisky grew 10 per cent, with value rising even faster at 18 per cent. Despite this, Indian whisky remained a small player in global travel retail, accounting for less than 2 per cent of whisky volumes.
 
“Indian whisky has relatively little shelf space in GTR. Until about three years ago, it had virtually no presence in the channel, but this is beginning to change as consumers broaden their repertoires,” Reid said.
 
Beyond whisky, other categories are also expanding. Vodka volumes in duty-free outlets grew by 48 per cent in 2024, nearly three times the pace of domestic market growth.
 
Scotch whisky to get cheaper in India
 
Under a new India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the existing 150 per cent import duty on Scotch whisky will be reduced to 75 per cent initially and then gradually lowered to 40 per cent over the next 10 years.
 
The tariff cut is expected to benefit both consumers and the Scotch whisky industry. A bottle of Scotch that currently retails for about ₹5,000 may soon cost between ₹3,500 and ₹4,000 after the initial reduction, depending on state taxes and distributor margins.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Commercial tribunals' case backlog ties up 7.5% of India's GDP: Study

Time spent watching Snapchat content doubles in India in two years

At UP trade show, PM speaks of strong, time-tested India-Russia ties

India's logistics cost pegged at 7.97% of GDP, says DPIIT report

Fssai launches dedicated licensing window for Ayurveda Aahara products

Topics :Liquor firmsAirports in India

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story