Time spent watching Snapchat content doubles in India in two years

Social media platform Snapchat has recorded a surge in user engagement, with the total time spent on watching content on the platform doubling over the last two years, according to its release.

This growth in content consumption has been driven by Snapchat’s growing appeal among younger users. Meanwhile, the number of official Snap Stars (content creators) in India has increased by 1.5 times in the last two years, the release stated. According to Snapchat’s website, Snap Stars are public figures or creators who bring entertaining content to Snapchat. This comes at a time when viewers, especially Gen Z, increasingly prefer authentic content.

“India has been at the centre of our global creator strategy not just as one of our fastest-growing markets, but also as one of the biggest contributors to global content creation on Snapchat,” Saket Jha Saurabh, director and head, content and AR (augmented reality) partnerships, Snap Inc., said in a statement. “These milestones are the result of deliberate, sustained efforts to build an inclusive and thriving creator ecosystem. That’s why we’ve invested in initiatives like Snapchat Creator Connect, reaching creators beyond metros and into the heart of India, ensuring that diverse talent has access to opportunities and tools to grow.”

ALSO READ: Commercial tribunals' case backlog ties up 7.5% of India's GDP: Study Jha added that its programmes such as Snap School provide mentorship and education for emerging voices, while Snap With Stars enables meaningful collaborations with the platform’s most influential Snap Stars. “Together, these initiatives have created a flywheel of creativity, authenticity, and growth. We are committed to building on this momentum and continuing to empower the next wave of Indian creators to thrive on our platform,” he said. Additionally, content posted to Spotlight from creators and publishers has seen more than four times growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the release stated.