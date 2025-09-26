Home / Industry / News / Time spent watching Snapchat content doubles in India in two years

Time spent watching Snapchat content doubles in India in two years

Snapchat doubles user engagement in two years, with rising Snap Stars and Spotlight content making India a global hub for creator-led storytelling

Snap, Snapchat
Additionally, content posted to Spotlight from creators and publishers has seen more than four times growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the release stated. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Social media platform Snapchat has recorded a surge in user engagement, with the total time spent on watching content on the platform doubling over the last two years, according to its release.
 
This growth in content consumption has been driven by Snapchat’s growing appeal among younger users. Meanwhile, the number of official Snap Stars (content creators) in India has increased by 1.5 times in the last two years, the release stated. According to Snapchat’s website, Snap Stars are public figures or creators who bring entertaining content to Snapchat. This comes at a time when viewers, especially Gen Z, increasingly prefer authentic content.
 
“India has been at the centre of our global creator strategy not just as one of our fastest-growing markets, but also as one of the biggest contributors to global content creation on Snapchat,” Saket Jha Saurabh, director and head, content and AR (augmented reality) partnerships, Snap Inc., said in a statement. “These milestones are the result of deliberate, sustained efforts to build an inclusive and thriving creator ecosystem. That’s why we’ve invested in initiatives like Snapchat Creator Connect, reaching creators beyond metros and into the heart of India, ensuring that diverse talent has access to opportunities and tools to grow.”
 
Jha added that its programmes such as Snap School provide mentorship and education for emerging voices, while Snap With Stars enables meaningful collaborations with the platform’s most influential Snap Stars. 
 
“Together, these initiatives have created a flywheel of creativity, authenticity, and growth. We are committed to building on this momentum and continuing to empower the next wave of Indian creators to thrive on our platform,” he said.
 
Additionally, content posted to Spotlight from creators and publishers has seen more than four times growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the release stated.
 
“By continuing to fuel authentic storytelling, investing in emerging voices, and delivering cutting-edge tools like AR and Spectacles, Snapchat is building a future where creators from every corner of the country can thrive. Snapchat is committed to scaling this success to make India a true global hub for creator-led storytelling,” the release added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Commercial tribunals' case backlog ties up 7.5% of India's GDP: Study

At UP trade show, PM speaks of strong, time-tested India-Russia ties

India's logistics cost pegged at 7.97% of GDP, says DPIIT report

Fssai launches dedicated licensing window for Ayurveda Aahara products

BP sees global oil demand peaking at 103 million barrels per day by 2030

Topics :ContentSnapchatGen ZSocial Media

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story