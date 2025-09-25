At UP trade show, PM Modi hails India-Russia ties and GST-driven savings

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Noida on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that Russia was the country partner for the event, and the trade show was evidence of the two countries “further strengthening a time-tested partnership”.

The White House in recent weeks pressured New Delhi to scale down its ties with Moscow, especially pausing its purchases of Russian crude oil.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin slated to visit India for the bilateral annual summit in December, New Delhi-Moscow relations are set to remain upbeat.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, who deals with agriculture and agro-products portfolio, was on a visit to India this week.

The White House, however, has kept up the heat on India on the question of its buying Russian oil, but has also indicated that United States President Donald Trump and Modi could meet soon, likely on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, which is to be held from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur. According to agency reports, it has also indicated Trump would be travelling to India to attend the Quad Summit, which is likely to be held either later this year or in early 2026. In his speech in Noida, Modi spoke of the government’s efforts at creating an ecosystem for domestic defence production, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) had a huge role to play in this.

He spoke of India-Russia defence cooperation as well. “Very soon, the production of AK 203 rifles is going to start from the factory built in collaboration with Russia,” he said. Modi said a defence corridor was also being constructed in UP, and it would manufacture many weapons, and the production of Brahmos missiles had started. According to an official release, Russia is participating in the trade show as a partner country, “adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation”. Over 2,400 exhibitors, 125,000 B2B (business-to-business) visitors, and 450,000 B2C (business-to-customer) visitors will participate in the trade show, it said.

On Wednesday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told a press conference in New York the US looked forward to more energy cooperation and trade with India, including in natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy. ALSO READ: GST cuts, govt spending to drive structural shift in economy: Tata Consumer “Of course, we wish India would work with us to buy — you can buy oil from every nation on Earth, just not Russian oil. That’s our position,” Wright said. In his Noida address, Modi spoke of the benefits that had accrued to people because of cuts in some rates of goods and services tax (GST).

He said that before 2014 people had to pay ₹70,000 in tax to purchase tractors, which play a major role in India’s village economy. Now a tax of only ₹30,000 is being levied on the same tractor. He said three-wheelers, a major source of employment for the poor, attracted a levy of about ₹55,000 before 2014, and now it was ₹35,000. Modi said scooters and motorcycles had become cheaper by ₹8,000 and ₹9,000, respectively. “This means savings have been made for everyone, from the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class,” he said, and criticised the Congress and its allies for “lying to the people”.

He urged people to embrace swadeshi products, and spoke of his government’s commitment to “Atmanirbharta” or self-reliance. There is no greater helplessness than dependence on others, he said. “In a changing world, the more a country relies on others, the more its growth is compromised,” he said, adding, “India is no longer willing to be dependent on other countries.” Later in the day, in Banswara in Rajasthan, he laid the foundation stones for several projects and inaugurated some others in renewable energy, water supply, power, road, and infrastructure worth more than ₹1.22 trillion. The most significant of the lot is the Mahi-Banswara nuclear-power project, a 2,800 Mw facility to be built at ₹42,000 crore.