E-commerce giants pass on ₹300 crore tax cuts to festival shoppers

India’s two largest e-commerce platforms facilitated over Rs 300 crore in goods and services tax (GST) savings for customers during their ongoing festive sales, as sellers passed through benefits from September’s tax reforms across appliances and consumer goods. Amazon India enabled Rs 100 crore in savings, while rival Flipkart facilitated over Rs 200 crore. Both companies deployed technical infrastructure and seller training programmes to ensure compliance with reduced rates.

The tax cuts, which lowered levies on appliances by 10 percentage points, coincided with surging demand for premium products such as air conditioners and kitchen appliances during the crucial shopping season that drives annual e-commerce performance.

Amazon India’s Rs 100 crore in facilitated savings came as the platform delivered 40 per cent of orders placed in the first 24 hours on the same or next day. It demonstrated logistics capabilities that reached every serviceable pin code nationwide within three days of the sale’s launch. “We enabled a smooth transition to the new GST rates starting 22 September,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice-President, Amazon India. “Through tools, automatic updation of tax codes, masterclasses on the changes and more, we empowered lakhs of sellers to conveniently implement GST benefits for customers.” Air conditioners recorded double-digit year-on-year growth, while inverter batteries surged two-fold and dishwashers grew 120 per cent. Kitchen appliances saw a 50 per cent jump in eco-friendly units. Everyday essentials, including beverages, oils and cereals, grew over 100 per cent, while high-protein foods surged 150 per cent.