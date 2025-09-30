Kerala unveils plan for Integrated AI Township with ₹25,000 crore push

Scripting a new chapter in Kerala’s IT sector, Infopark in Kochi has embarked on its third phase of development by initiating an ambitious project to create a world-class Integrated AI Township.

The project aims to attract global tech giants and global capability centres (GCCs) of leading companies. It is expected to draw an investment of around Rs 25,000 crore and create about two lakh direct jobs and twice that number of indirect jobs.

Infopark and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday in the state capital. The project, being implemented jointly by GCDA and Infopark, will impart fresh momentum to Kerala’s development journey and help transform the state into a knowledge economy, said Infopark chief executive officer Susanth Kurunthil.

Spread over more than 300 acres in the high-tech pocket of Ernakulam district, the project will be implemented through the land-pooling model, effectively addressing difficulties in securing adequate land parcels for future-ready projects. The MoU assigns GCDA the responsibility of identifying suitable land for Infopark Phase 3 through land pooling. Infopark will develop the infrastructure to turn the site into an Integrated AI Township hosting high-tech companies alongside a sustainable residential area. “Lower operational costs, employable youth with modest salary expectations, and comparatively cheaper real estate compared to other states are Kerala’s advantages as a GCC destination,” said Jeevan Varghese, partner at Lexfins 360 Corporate Services LLP, a firm specialising in finance and legal compliance. He added that the city’s growing infrastructure, first-class schools and hospitals, and high quality of life make it a compelling choice for companies seeking sustainable and scalable expansion.

Considering the rapid growth of Kochi and the limited space available in existing Infopark campuses, Phase 3 has been conceived not merely as an IT park but as a technology hub based on the global concept of an Integrated AI Township. The township will serve as an Urban City Brain, a centralised digital platform to coordinate city activities, anticipate issues, and provide real-time solutions through data analysis. The potential of AI will be leveraged across sectors such as residential, commercial, retail, healthcare, education, and agriculture. Alongside Infopark Phase 3, land acquisition for Infopark Phase 4 is also under way. The signing of the MoU will be followed by feasibility studies, stakeholder consultations, preliminary surveys, master planning, and preparation of a detailed project report. While GCDA will lead the land-pooling process, ownership of the project will remain with Infopark. Once land pooling is completed, GCDA and Infopark will jointly submit a detailed report to the government within a year.

Infopark will handle the master planning, attracting IT/ITeS companies, investments, and marketing. The cost of land pooling and related facilities will be borne by Infopark. Land pooling is a new government approach to make land available for development projects, bypassing delays and legal hurdles associated with traditional land acquisition. In this method, instead of compulsory acquisition, small parcels of land are voluntarily pooled with landowners’ consent and consolidated into a larger plot. This is then developed in a planned manner with roads, IT parks, and public facilities. The main attraction of this model is that the pooled land is developed with necessary infrastructure, and a percentage of the land is redistributed back to the owners with enhanced value, usually in the form of developed plots. Thus, landowners retain ownership of a portion of the developed land.