DTH players expand into OTT and broadband as subscriber base shrinks

With India’s direct-to-home (DTH) industry struggling to attract customers, traditional players are diversifying to add revenue streams or expanding their offerings through partnerships in the over-the-top (OTT) aggregation segment.

The active subscriber base for pay DTH stood at 50.07 million in the April–June quarter, compared with 56.92 million in the January–March quarter, according to performance indicator reports released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). India currently has four DTH operators — Bharti Telemedia’s DTH segment with a 30.20 per cent market share, Tata Play at 31.42 per cent, Sun Direct TV at 19.32 per cent, and Dish TV at 19.06 per cent, as per TRAI’s Indian Telecom Services: Performance Indicators 2024–25 report. Tata Play declined to comment, while a query sent to Bharti Telemedia did not elicit a response.

Recently, Dish TV launched the VZY Smart TV range, offering integrated DTH and OTT services in one device. Tata Play introduced Cartoon Network Forever, a new platform service in collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery, to provide viewers with an ad-free option to watch series such as Tom and Jerry, Scooby Doo, and The Powerpuff Girls Classic. “I don’t see the DTH industry as a standalone industry now. It is about an ecosystem of entertainment. For us, it is DTH plus streaming plus device ecosystem and many more things to come in the future,” said Manoj Dobhal, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, Dish TV.

Dobhal explained that the industry has moved from a pure-play DTH and linear TV model to a hybrid one. He noted that with companies expanding their presence and building segments to enhance the DTH business, the stress in the subscriber base will not adversely impact brands that offer services beyond DTH. In its 2025 annual report, Dish TV said that while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were impacted by intensified competition, inflationary pressures, and currency volatility, its long-term initiatives are expected to drive sustainable performance. In FY25, Dish TV reported EBITDA of Rs 529.1 crore, with the margin narrowing to 33.75 per cent from 40.6 per cent.

“At the core, DTH companies are content aggregators and communication service providers. They have accordingly evolved into aggregators of digital content and providers of broadband services,” said Ashish Pherwani, media and entertainment sector leader at EY. He added that the success of such diversification will depend on companies’ ability to scale, the quality of customer experience, partnerships with local cable operators, and infrastructure efficiency. “Operating revenue is expected to remain flat in FY26 after a 5 per cent decline in FY25, largely due to a shrinking subscriber base. The moderation in active subscribers is linked to competition from DD Free Dish (offered by Prasar Bharati) and growing digital entertainment alternatives, including OTT platforms. However, a fall in DTH revenues is expected to be partly offset by higher revenues from broadband (Tata Play Broadband) and its OTT platform (Tata Play Binge),” CRISIL said in May 2025.

Karan Taurani, executive vice-president at Elara Capital, said that DTH companies must innovate and explore models involving broadband, artificial intelligence, streaming subscriptions, or original content. “From a profitability standpoint, the expansion of non-DTH segments is still a question mark because all of this comes at a hefty cost. What DTH players must leverage is their subscriber base, which is their biggest strength. A large base will allow them to source upsell services and secure subscriptions at lower prices,” Taurani said. Dish TV and Tata Play have also expanded their offerings through OTT aggregation platforms, Watcho and Tata Play Binge. This year, Watcho added FLIQS, an open platform for professionally generated content by filmmakers and creators. Through FLIQS, creators can set up their own channels on the lines of the YouTube model, with the platform helping them promote content.