Budget 2026: India's medical tourism sector gears up for next growth phase

What is driving optimism in India’s medical tourism sector?

With India’s medical value tourism market projected to cross ₹1.23 trillion by 2026, industry experts remain optimistic about the sector’s medium- to long-term growth, even as it navigates short-term disruptions.

How does Budget 2026 support medical value tourism?

The Union Budget 2026’s proposal to set up five regional medical value tourism hubs has reinforced confidence across hospitals, diagnostics players, and policy think tanks, which see the move as a structural positive for India’s global healthcare ambitions.

What benefits do experts see from medical tourism hubs?

Commenting on the initiative, Nilaya Verma, chief executive officer and co-founder of Primus Partners, said the proposed hubs could “position India as a global healthcare leader” by integrating advanced medical services with Ayush, education, and research. Beyond improving care delivery, he noted that the model could act as a strong economic catalyst by generating employment across allied healthcare services and driving investments in diagnostics and research.

How is the hospital and diagnostics sector responding? From an industry perspective, analysts at India Ratings & Research see the move as structurally positive for hospitals and diagnostics players. According to the agency, the creation of integrated hubs will encourage private sector participation and support capex-led expansion across hospitals, medical colleges, and allied healthcare infrastructure, improving India’s long-term competitiveness in medical value tourism. Will policy support translate into higher international patient inflows? Hospital operators remain optimistic that policy support will translate into higher-value international patient inflows. “India is well positioned to attract medical travel across specialties such as oncology, cardiac care, orthopaedics, and transplants,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer of Fortis Healthcare, citing strong clinical outcomes, a skilled talent pool, and improving policy support as key enablers.

Raghuvanshi added that the focus on strengthening tertiary care infrastructure and medical education would further reinforce India’s standing as a trusted global healthcare destination. What do hospitals say about the broader impact of the hubs? Similarly, Anisha Chandy Eckardt, managing director, HOSMAT Hospitals, said the emphasis on medical value tourism hubs is especially significant. “It creates the framework for hospitals to scale high-quality, protocol-driven care for international patients while also upgrading systems, technology, and patient safety standards domestically. This has a multiplier effect: better infrastructure, better processes, and better outcomes for all patients, not just inbound ones,” she said.

What challenges has the sector faced in the near term? The improving medium-term outlook follows a phase of pronounced near-term stress for the medical tourism sector, triggered by a disruption in inflows from Bangladesh. Between April and September 2024–25, major hospital chains and healthcare providers reported a 25–40 per cent decline in medical tourist arrivals from the neighbouring country, which traditionally accounts for nearly 50–60 per cent of India’s total medical tourism volumes. The slowdown followed visa restrictions imposed after political developments in Bangladesh, leading to postponement of elective procedures, cancellations of planned treatments, and lower bed occupancy at several tertiary care hospitals, with India allowing only emergency visas during the period.