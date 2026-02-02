Power consumption rises 3.8% to 142.74 billion units in January: Govt

Power consumption in the country rose 3.8 per cent to 142.74 billion units in January from 132.5 BUs a year ago, amid increased usage of heating appliances during the intense cold in many parts of north India.

According to the government data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply during January, also rose to 245.42 GW from 237.31 GW recorded in January 2025.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Experts said the use of heating appliances like geysers and blowers increased as cold conditions intensified across the northern part of the country in December and continued in January with spells of rain, while some areas also saw snowfall.