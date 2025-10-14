India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

India should maintain an import duty differential of a minimum of 7.5–10 per cent between crude and refined edible oils to protect the domestic processing sector and have a long-term three-to-five-year policy plan on import tariffs.

This is because quick and sudden changes in import duties on edible oil trigger short-term volatility in wholesale and retail prices, impacting everyone in the value chain, a recent research paper titled Tariff Volatility and Stakeholder Dynamics in India’s Edible Oil Sector said.

The paper, published jointly by the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), VeK Policy Advisory and Research, and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), said that over the past decade, import duties on edible oils have displayed exceptional volatility.

“Between 2011 and 2021, tariffs on crude palm oil, refined palmolein, soybean oil, and sunflower oil were revised more than 25 times, ranging from near zero during inflationary phases to over 50–70 per cent in protectionist periods,” the paper said. At present, the effective import duty on crude palm oil is around 27.5 per cent, while that on refined palm olein and palm oil is around 35.75 per cent, thereby constituting a duty differential of 8.25 per cent. The research used import duties on palm oil as the reference point, as it constitutes almost 60 per cent of India’s annual edible oil imports.