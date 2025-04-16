Electric ride-hailing co BluSmart halts cab bookings amid Gensol crisis

Electric ride-hailing firm BluSmart on Wednesday halted cab booking in certain parts of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai — the three cities where it operates. Even as the BluSmart application is available to download on the Google Play Store, users are unable to select time slots in order to complete the ride booking process.

Sources also confirmed that the Uber and BluSmart deal is being re-evaluated.

The development comes a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred the promoters and directors of Gensol Engineering — Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi — from accessing the securities markets, allegedly for fraudulent practices and fund diversion. The market regulator also restricted the two individuals from holding any key position at any listed firm. BluSmart is a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering.

In an interim order on Tuesday, Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia said, “The promoters were running a listed public company as if it were a proprietary firm. The company’s funds were routed to related parties and used for unconnected expenses, as if the company’s funds were the promoters’ piggy bank.”

According to Sebi, the promoters diverted large sums of money for personal luxuries including the purchase of an apartment at The Camellias in DLF Gurgaon, a high-end golf set, and payments for personal credit cards.

Gensol Engineering had taken term loans sanctioned by two government-backed lenders — the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and the Power Finance Corporation (PFC). Out of the total loan amount, the company had earmarked Rs 663.89 crore for the procurement of 6,400 electric vehicles to be deployed at BluSmart. However, there was a mismatch in the usage of the amount. In a reply to the market regulator in February this year, Gensol Engineering admitted that it had only purchased 4,704 EVs, falling short of its initial target.

BluSmart did not respond to queries till the time of publishing.

This paper earlier reported that amidst the financial crisis, BluSmart is looking to adopt a hybrid model of operations wherein its services would be available on its own app as well as on another cab-hailing platform, Uber.

The share price of Gensol Engineering dropped 5 per cent to Rs 122.68 on April 16. On a year-to-date basis, the company’s stock has fallen 86.8 per cent.