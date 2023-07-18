Electric two-wheeler sales rebound as impact of FAME-II subsidy cut eases

In a promising development for the country’s electric vehicles (EV) industry, the adverse effects of the subsidy cut under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme seem to be receding. The average daily sales of electric two-wheelers (e2W) have increased by 11 per cent in July compared to the previous month.

According to data from the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the average daily sales of e2Ws surged from 1,531 units per day in June to 1,702 units in July until the 17th.



Initially, the subsidy cut had cast a shadow over the e2W market, leading to a decline in sales as potential buyers assessed the hit to the advantage of buying an e-two-wheeler. Sales of e2W declined around 60 per cent to 42,124 units in June as against the all-time high of 105,348 units in May. Sales had shot up in May with customers rushing to cash in on the high incentives offered under FAME-II.

From June 1, the Centre reduced the maximum subsidy for e2Ws to Rs 22,500 from Rs 60,000. With this, the average price of an e2W, which costs between Rs 80,000 and Rs 150,000, increased by over 20 per cent.



The rebound

Automotive industry experts say that consumers are now gradually showing resilience and adaptability, despite the subsidy being reduced.



“This uptick in sales indicates a positive shift in consumer sentiment towards e2W, and it is likely to continue,” said Himanshu Singh, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, adding, “Sales started recovering in the second half of June.”

If the June trend were to follow, sales are likely to see a significant rise going ahead. In the first 15 days of June, 721 units were sold on an average daily. This increased to 2,332 units in the second half of the month (from June 16 to June 30).



Though the average daily sales of 1,702 units in the first half of July are lower than those recorded in the second half of June (2,332), these are likely to see an exponential increase after monsoon, industry experts said.

“The average daily sales could have been lower in the first half of July because of the heavy rainfall, which impacted a major e2W market like Delhi and other parts of North India,” Singh said.



In the first 11 days of July, Delhi recorded more than 300 mm of rainfall, making it the third wettest July in 15 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Schools, shops, and other businesses in the region remained shut due to the rains.

Affordability boost



With affordable e2Ws coming into the market and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) getting certification under the production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles (PLI auto), the situation is likely to improve further, industry experts said.

Currently, majority of the e2Ws sold are priced between Rs 120,000 and Rs 150,000. Petrol-run two-wheelers cost less (Rs 90,000 to Rs 110,000), which makes them more attractive.



However, with more OEMs planning affordable range of vehicles, the price equilibrium will help e2Ws gain momentum.

Ola Electric, the leading e2W manufacturer, plans to deliver its cheapest model, Ola S1 Air, in July. The Ola S1 Air, with a 3 kWh battery, is priced at Rs 109,000. Other major players are also coming up with products in a similar price range to compete with Ola and petrol-powered vehicles. Ather, HeroMoto Corp and others are working on computing in the Rs 90,000 to Rs 115,000 price segment, industry insiders said.



Hero Electric has already launched three new products in the same price segment.

Puneet Gupta, director, S&P Global, feels that EV sales will rise again with OEMs getting benefits under PLI auto. “The EV industry will be able to reduce the cost after getting PLI benefits,” Gupta said.