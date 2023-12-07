Home / Industry / News / Electricity demand grows 8.5% in Apr-Oct, supply rises 8.8%: Govt

Electricity demand grows 8.5% in Apr-Oct, supply rises 8.8%: Govt

The energy requirement was 9,05,443 units during the first seven months of 2022, Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said

The supply was 15,04,264 units, 9.5 per cent up from 13,74,024 units in FY22. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The electricity demand increased 8.5 per cent to 9,82,233 units during April-October 2023, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The energy requirement was 9,05,443 units during the first seven months of 2022, Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The energy supply rose 8.8 per cent to 9,79,344 units during the period under review from 8,99,950 units in the year-ago period.

In FY 2022-23, the electricity requirement was 9.6 per cent higher at 15,11,847 units over 13,79,812 units in FY 2021-22.

The supply was 15,04,264 units, 9.5 per cent up from 13,74,024 units in FY22.

The power generation during FY23 rose to 1,624.465 billion units (BUs) from 1,491.859 (BUs) in FY22.

During April-October FY24, the generation was at 1,047.439 BUs.

"The peak demand has gone up from 136 GW in 2013-14 to 243 GW in September 2023. We have been able to meet the increase in demand because we added 194 GW of capacity between 2014 to 2023," Singh said.

The minister also informed about more than 25 GW of thermal, 15 GW hydro and 8 GW nuclear power capacity being constructed in various parts of the country.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

From Tata Steel to NMDC, big firms weigh bids for critical mineral blocks

MoCA implementing checks to monitor airfares amidst high pricing concerns

Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

Tata Motors lobbies against lowering EV import taxes as Tesla looms: Report

NCLT grants time to SpiceJet till Jan to explore settlement with lessor

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :electricity demandsLok Sabhacentral governmentParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story