Entvin AI raises Rs 5 crore in first funding round from Y Combinator

Entvin AI, provider of artificial intelligence services to pharma and life sciences companies globally, today announced that it has raised $500,000 in its first round of funding from Y Combinator.

With this funding, Entvin plans to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities and accelerate customer acquisition among mid-to-large pharmaceutical companies globally.

The company, founded by Sanskar Jain, Hemant Phalak, and Rishabh Arya — alumni of IIT-Bombay — has developed an artificial intelligence platform that streamlines the time-consuming, resource-intensive and complex US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug approval process — a market opportunity potentially worth billions as pharmaceutical companies worldwide seek to accelerate regulatory timelines and reduce compliance costs.

The company reports early success with enterprise pilot customers, demonstrating that its artificial intelligence solution can save hundreds of hours for regulatory and scientific teams while improving compliance accuracy — a critical factor in an industry where regulatory missteps can cost millions.

With the FDA drug approval process often taking years and costing millions, any inefficiency can significantly impact a company's bottom line and delay potentially life-saving treatments from reaching patients. Entvin AI is addressing this critical challenge head-on with its specialised artificial intelligence platform designed for regulatory teams.

Sanskar Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Entvin, said: “Regulatory professionals spend countless hours on documentation, compliance checks, and staying updated with constantly evolving FDA guidelines. Our artificial intelligence agents streamline these workflows, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative burdens.”

Entvin’s artificial intelligence platform directly targets this bottleneck by automating document drafting, compliance verification, and regulatory monitoring tasks that traditionally consume thousands of hours of highly skilled professional time.

The platform’s technical architecture leverages large language models specifically fine-tuned for regulatory documentation and FDA compliance requirements.

Rishabh Arya, cofounder and chief technology officer of Entvin, explained their approach: “We’ve developed an artificial intelligence system that deeply understands the complex language of FDA regulations and can process massive volumes of regulatory documentation. Our architecture is enterprise-grade, designed to meet the highest compliance standards required by pharmaceutical companies like SOC 2 and ISO 2700.”