Chhattisgarh govt signs MoU with Nasscom to boost skill development

CM Sai said with a stronger focus on the skill-development sector, the state was working to align its workforce with industry needs.

Vishnu Deo Sai
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Nasscom Vice-President Srikant Srinivasan and other representatives at the Investors Connect meet held in Bengaluru | (Photo: X @vishnudsai)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) to boost the state’s development and generate employment opportunities.
 
Underlining the possibilities in the skill sector, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Nasscom Vice-President Srikant Srinivasan and other representatives at the Investors Connect meet held in Bengaluru.
 
Sai said with a stronger focus on the skill-development sector, the state was working to align its workforce with industry needs. The chief minister has also been pitching for skill-based education and skill development, even as the state is moving ahead to become a destination for investors.
 
Sai added the state capital, Raipur, had been home to some educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), which were producing youths fit for the job market. The government also plans to enhance employability by signing contracts on skilling with colleges.
 
Under its new industrial policy, Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals worth ~4.4 trillion. The development of Naya Raipur as an Information technology (IT) hub is a key component of the strategy, with several IT companies starting operations.
 
With learnings from technology hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the state aims to create an ecosystem for IT and startups, with support from investor meets held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Raipur. The new industrial policy has led to proposals worth ~1 trillion from Raipur, New Delhi, and Mumbai, the state government said last month.

A state government spokesperson said several tech companies from Bengaluru had expressed an interest in expanding their businesses in Chhattisgarh, and companies from sectors such as engineering, textiles, electronics, IT/ITES, food processing, and green fuel presented investment proposals worth ~3,700 crore.
 
Industrialists have also shown an interest in green fuel in Chhattisgarh. The spokesperson said Deepak Agarwal, of GPSR Arya, met the CM and informed him that the company was working on making compressed bio-gas (CBG) from stubble in the state. He discussed plans to set up CBG plants in various districts of Chhattisgarh, which can give additional income to the farmers and will also reduce pollution.
 
The company recently set up a CBG plant in collaboration with Indian Oil in Bemetara district.
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

