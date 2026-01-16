EPFO may employ third-party agents to resolve member grievances, queries

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to empanel third-party agents to help resolve queries and grievances of members, said two officials aware of the matter. This decision is set to be approved in the upcoming meeting of the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in February, said the officials.

“This will be a similar model to that of goods and services tax (GST) Suvidha Providers and Income Tax Facilitators. These are third-party companies, recognised by the government,” said one of the people. “While a name has not been decided yet, they will essentially be ‘EPFO Suvidha Providers’.”

A GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) is a third-party, government-authorised tech company that connects its software to the GST Network (GSTN) so businesses can file returns, upload invoices, reconcile data, and manage compliance more easily. These are private companies empanelled by GSTN, who help companies in GST compliance activities for a fee. Some of these empanelled companies are Deloitte, EY, ClearTax, Zoho and Canara Bank, among others, according to the GSTN website.

A similar model is slated to be applied to EPF-related grievances and issues that commonly arise among members, according to the two officials. These intermediaries will operate on a nominal, fixed service charge of ₹20 or ₹25, said the second official.

“We have to give licences to these facilitators and they will need to be given training by the government,” said the first official. “While they will charge a commission, at least these companies will be government-approved, so there will be no other difficulties.”