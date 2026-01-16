Home / Industry / News / Govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gaming websites; 7,800 banned so far

Govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gaming websites; 7,800 banned so far

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed and promulgated into law in August 2025, bans any form of real-money gaming (RMG) and its advertisements in India

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 7:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government blocked 242 illegal betting and gaming websites and their links on Friday, bringing the total to 7,800 since the gaming ban took effect in August last year, sources said.
 
“We have stepped up our enforcement efforts, especially after the passage of the Online Gaming Act. Today’s action reflects the government’s commitment to protect users and to curb the financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms,” the official said.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed and promulgated into law in August 2025, bans any form of real-money gaming (RMG) and its advertisements in India, and imposes jail terms of up to three years and a fine of Rs 1 crore on any person who offers real-money gaming. The law also bans banks from working with companies that provide such money-based gaming services.
 
The law also proposes setting up an authority or agency to promote e-sports and other social games by formulating guidelines and standards for the organisation and conduct of such games. The government will also set up training academies, research centres and other institutions “dedicated to the advancement of e-sports”.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tiger Global case: SC narrows treaty cover for grandfathered investments

Premium

GAAR emerges as a central tool in tax enforcement after Tiger Global ruling

PM hails Startup India Mission as a revolution, calls for AI innovations

Premium

Residential assets lead as Gurugram attracts ₹86K cr investments in 2025

Govt cleared ₹38,849 cr projects in 2025 for renewable power evacuation

Topics :bettingonline gamingOnline gambling

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story