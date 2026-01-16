Govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gaming websites; 7,800 banned so far

The government blocked 242 illegal betting and gaming websites and their links on Friday, bringing the total to 7,800 since the gaming ban took effect in August last year, sources said.

“We have stepped up our enforcement efforts, especially after the passage of the Online Gaming Act. Today’s action reflects the government’s commitment to protect users and to curb the financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms,” the official said.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed and promulgated into law in August 2025, bans any form of real-money gaming (RMG) and its advertisements in India, and imposes jail terms of up to three years and a fine of Rs 1 crore on any person who offers real-money gaming. The law also bans banks from working with companies that provide such money-based gaming services.