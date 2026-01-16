Tiger Global case: SC narrows treaty cover for grandfathered investments

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Tiger Global tax case has altered the risk calculus for foreign investors holding grandfathered Indian investment, according to experts.

The court has permitted tax authorities to scrutinise legacy structures for possible abuse at the time of foreign investors exiting even if the underlying investment was made before April 1, 2017, when the General Anti-Avoidance Rules came into force.

While the court has not struck down the grandfathering provisions under the India-Mauritius tax treaty, tax experts are of the view that the judgment narrows their protection by clarifying that treaty benefits cannot be claimed mechanically and must be supported by commercial substance.

The ruling is expected to have the greatest impact on private equity and venture-capital funds that hold investments made before 2017, or exited such holdings after the Rules became operational. Arijit Ghosh of Trilegal said: “Exits before April 1, 2017, should continue to be governed by the unamended India-Mauritius treaty, and the benefit of non-taxability of capital gains under Article 13 remains intact.” However, the position shifts materially for exits after April 1, 2017, even where the investment itself predates the Rules. Ghosh said the court had interpreted Rule 10U(2) to allow the anti-avoidance Rules to apply after April 1, 2017, even if the structure was put in place earlier. As a result, post-2017 exits from pre-2017 investment may now be examined for abuse.

According to tax advisers, the ruling draws a distinction between “investment” and “arrangement”. Lokesh Shah of CMS INDUSLAW said grandfathering continued to apply only to genuine investment. “It does not extend to arrangements structured primarily to obtain tax benefits. The Rules can override tax treaties and apply to tax benefits arising from such arrangements after April 1, 2017, irrespective of when they were entered into,” he said. Tushar Jarwal of DMD Advocates said the ruling marked a departure from the Vodafone era, which had relied on Azadi Bachao Andolan to hold that legitimate tax planning was permissible and that a tax-residency certificate was sacrosanct.

Gouri Puri of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said the application of the Rules to investment predating March 31, 2017, had come as a surprise and was likely to increase litigation. The judiciary, she said, has factored in the policy push to curb treaty shopping, but in doing so had called into question structures set up before the Rules became effective. Amit Maheshwari of AKM Global said genuine investors with demonstrable substance should continue to be protected although a tax-residency certificate “is no longer a shield by itself”. Ritu Shaktawat of Khaitan & Co said even where the Rules might not strictly apply, courts could still rely on judicial anti-avoidance principles in cases involving sham or conduit structures, though the threshold remained high.