GAAR emerges as a central tool in tax enforcement after Tiger Global ruling

A key takeaway from the judgement is the court’s approval of Gaar operating alongside the judicial doctrine of “substance over form” under which tax authorities examine the real economic purpose of a transaction rather than its legal structure. “The ruling indicates that Gaar can operate alongside the doctrine of substance over form. This will have implications for all transactions wherever treaty benefits are claimed,” said Sandeep Bhalla, partner with Dhruva Advisors. He also pointed out that the ruling has weakened the protection offered by grandfathering provisions, a factor taxpayers will need to reconsider going forward.