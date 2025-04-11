Equity investment in Indian real estate rises 74% in Jan-Mar to $3 bn: CBRE

The Indian real estate sector attracted a 74 per cent higher equity funding of around $2.9 billion during the January-March period amid strong demand for properties, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE data showed that the equity investment inflows in real estate stood at $2.9 billion in January-March 2025, registering a 74 per cent year-on-year increase.

"Investment inflows were primarily fuelled by developer activity and significant interest from real estate investment trusts (REITs) and institutional investors during the March quarter," it added.

Total equity investments stood at $1.7 billion during the year-ago period.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "India's real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience and attract sustained investor interest despite global headwinds." The sharp uptick in capital inflows during the period under review reflects strong fundamentals, robust demand across asset classes, and growing confidence among both domestic and foreign investors, he added.

"With structural shifts in occupier preferences and evolving market dynamics, we expect this positive momentum to continue across core and emerging segments throughout the year," Magazine said.

Land/development sites and built-up office assets cumulatively accounted for nearly 74 per cent of the total capital inflows during January-March this year, the consultant said.