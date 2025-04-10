India office rentals head north even as global markets face headwinds: Rpt

The Indian office segment continued to witness an upward trend in rentals, with office rents rising between 3.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), even as global office rental markets faced headwinds in 2024, according to Vestian, a workplace solutions firm.

Research by Vestian showed that 2024 recorded the highest-ever leasing activity of 70.7 million square feet, marking an annual increase of 16 per cent. Sub-dollar rentals across India’s top seven cities fuelled this momentum, positioning the country as a key outlier amid a subdued global landscape.

In contrast to major global cities such as New York, Seattle, Boston, Hong Kong, and Shanghai — which have seen rental declines over the past five years — India witnessed a steady upward movement. While some Western markets like London and Miami posted increases of 31 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, the broader global sentiment remained weak due to rising vacancy rates and evolving workplace strategies.

Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer of Vestian, noted that the decline in office space rents in global markets has been influenced by the emergence of technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI) and shifts in office space utilisation strategies. These developments have created uncertainties for the office sector. A combination of reduced demand, downsizing, and relocation by businesses has led to higher vacancy rates globally, exerting downward pressure on rents.

The report further stated that India remains resilient, driven by strong demand from the information technology sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). While global cities continue to see demand for premium office spaces, India stands apart for its affordability and expansion-led leasing activity.

Rao added that the influx of new businesses and expansion plans have generated significant demand for office spaces in India. Global firms are increasingly seeking office space in India due to strong economic growth, a favourable demographic dividend, a large consumer base, rapid urbanisation, and the availability of a skilled workforce at competitive costs — particularly in the technology and finance sectors.

Prime commercial hubs such as Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi’s central business district (Connaught Place and adjoining areas) command high rentals, with average rents reaching $3–4 per square foot a month. Strong economic activity, upcoming mega infrastructure projects, and the growth of GCCs continue to drive rental appreciation across India’s major cities.