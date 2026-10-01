Ethanol blending does not damage vehicles, diversifies agri sector: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday debunked claims that blending ethanol with petrol was damaging motor vehicles, asserting that it facilitated diversification of the agriculture sector.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 'Bihar Investor Summit 2026: The Emerging Investment Destination of India', Gadkari said that since 2022, 40 million four-wheelers and 200 million two-wheelers have been running on petrol mixed with ethanol.

"I challenge anybody to come up with the complaint that his or her vehicle has suffered damage on this account. Of course, those with vested interests may have some other story to tell," said Gadkari, who holds portfolios of Road Transport and Highways.

"We must understand that the decision to blend ethanol with petrol was taken with a view to diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sectors... Our farmers shall no longer remain 'anna data' (food producers) but also become 'urja data' (energy producers)," he added. Gadkari claimed all leading automobile brands have tried running their vehicles even on 100 per cent ethanol, and there have been no complaints. "Of course, we are importing (conventional fuel) worth ₹22 trillion, and those who feel that their business will get hit are bound to feel bad. But let me tell you, I am the minister in charge of the department concerned; all leading automobile brands have tried running their vehicles even on 100 per cent ethanol. And there have been no complaints," he said.

"After the Union government took the decision to make ethanol out of corn and the same was used for the aforementioned purposes, it resulted in additional earnings of up to ₹45,000 crore for farmers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Is it not preferable to serve the interests of those from whom we import (fuel)," he asked. Gadkari said the Centre has been working with a futuristic vision. "We have even made aviation fuel with rice straw. The future belongs to innovation, technology and research. And a state like Bihar has to play a key role in this direction," he said. The minister said Bihar was "rich, but its people are not as poor as they ought to be", adding that he saw immense potential in sectors like tourism.