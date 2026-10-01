Flydubai cockpit attack: Here's what happened aboard Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a violent scuffle between the pilots, with the co-pilot stabbing the captain and attempting to take control of the aircraft. The Boeing 737-8 MAX eventually landed safely in Tabuk after passengers and crew intervened.

The incident involved Flydubai flight FZ1073 , which had departed Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. There were 174 people on board, including 27 children.

The aircraft transmitted emergency signals while flying over the region before making a sharp descent and diverting to Saudi Arabia. Israeli authorities initially feared a possible hijacking and scrambled fighter jets, but later said the incident was not believed to be a conventional hijacking, Reuters had reported.

What happened inside the Flydubai cockpit

The Jerusalem Post reported that the incident began when the two pilots got into a scuffle in the cockpit. The co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The plane then entered a steep descent.

The aircraft had been flying at around 33,000-34,000 feet before the rapid descent. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft losing nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds at one point. It later levelled off at a much lower altitude and turned towards Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft also transmitted emergency codes. Flight-tracking data showed a general emergency signal followed by a code associated with unlawful interference, before the aircraft returned to the general emergency code.

Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Captain Machchhar was seriously injured in the stabbing but managed to resist the attacker and open the cockpit door. That allowed passengers and other crew members to enter the flight deck and overpower the co-pilot.

The Jerusalem Post reported that additional Flydubai pilots were also travelling on the aircraft. They helped regain control of the aircraft and eventually landed it in Tabuk.

The Tabuk airport authority confirmed that both the pilot and first officer were injured and taken to hospital after the landing.

Netanyahu said Machchhar's actions had prevented a much larger disaster. "Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

He added that Machchhar had "saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals", and described him as a "true hero".

Machchhar was reported to be in stable condition after being taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Passenger says he used knowledge from TV to control the plane

Passengers on the flight described a chaotic scene as the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude. Passenger Almog Italie told CBS News that the aircraft appeared to drop sharply several times. "Suddenly the airplane dropped, massive turbulence for 20, 30 seconds, and then balanced, and then once again dropped for ten seconds, and balanced again," he said.

Passengers then realised there was a struggle at the front of the aircraft. Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun was among those who entered the cockpit. He later told Israeli media that he and other passengers managed to get inside and saw the attacker interfering with the aircraft's controls. Hayoun said he grabbed the controls and pulled them upward, based on what he had seen on television.

Speaking to Netanyahu after the passengers returned to Israel, Hayoun said he had watched aviation-crash programmes and that this helped him understand what to do when the aircraft was descending.

How the flight landed in Saudi Arabia

Once the cockpit was secured, the aircraft was diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. Flydubai confirmed that an incident had occurred on board and said the aircraft landed safely.

The airline said: "All passengers are safe and accounted for. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available."

Saudi authorities treated the injured pilots after the landing.

The passengers were subsequently flown from Saudi Arabia to Israel on another aircraft. They arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday evening.

Flydubai has said it will temporarily suspend flights to and from Israel while the investigation into the incident is under way.

What PM Modi said about Captain Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Captain Machchhar and called him a "hero".

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He said Machchhar had shown "immense courage" and an "unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others" despite being seriously injured.

PM Modi also wished the pilot a speedy recovery and good health.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it was monitoring Machchhar's condition and remained in contact with his family.

What Trump said about the Flydubai incident

US President Donald Trump said he had spoken at length with Netanyahu about the incident. Trump said the co-pilot was " perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job " and said the pilot had been in very bad shape after the stabbing.

He praised Machchhar for opening the cockpit door, which allowed passengers and crew members to intervene.

Who is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot with more than 13 years of flying experience.

He began his career with SpiceJet, where he worked for more than 11 years starting in 2011. He served as a commander and later as a Line Training Captain. He joined Flydubai as a captain in June 2022.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Machchhar has accumulated more than 9,500 flying hours, including more than 6,400 hours as pilot in command. Other recent reports put his total flying experience at about 9,750 hours. He has primarily flown Boeing 737 aircraft.

(With agency inputs)