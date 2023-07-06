EV makers body SMEV suspends constitution, appoints Sanjay Kaul for rejig

Industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles on Thursday said it is temporarily suspending its present constitution while appointing former BJP spokesperson Sanjay Kaul as its Chief Evangelist to help revise the agenda of the association.

Kaul has been tasked with helping the EV sector tide over the crisis faced since last year with almost all OEMs in the sector dealing with issues of non-compliance with policy details of the FAME II scheme and rejig the association, Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said in a statement.

SMEV will go into voluntary hibernation to coincide with the appointment of Kaul as Chief Evangelist. It will suspend all operational actions until such time a new structure is fashioned under his guidance, it added.

"We have requested Kaul to help revise the agenda of the association for the sector and develop a new charter that aims to lift the industry from the situation it finds itself right now," SMEV Secretary General Ajay Sharma said.

He further said Kaul's experience in working with different groups, and ability to forge consensus and insight into the industry will be sought to help fashion a new direction for the association in relation to the EV sector.

SMEV has been at odds with the heavy industries ministry over various issues relating to FAME II incentives, including withholding of subsidies, demanding retrospective claw backs of subsidies given in 2019, delisting companies from NAB (National Automotive Board) portal.

The government had reduced the subsidy provided under the FAME-II scheme applicable on electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1, 2023.

SMEV had even accused the ministry of "sabotaging" the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme while asking Niti Aayog for a comprehensive review of the policy.

It had also appealed to a parliamentary panel to direct the government to release what it called as "pending subsidy" of Rs 1,200 crore to various manufacturers withheld by the ministry on charges of non-compliance of local sourcing norms under the FAME II scheme.

SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said the association has been proactive on issues concerning EV adoption and has partnered with the government's efforts since inception and even before the FAME policy was initiated. It has tried to work with departments concerned to vigorously highlight the difficulties, possibilities, challenges and opportunities from time to time.

"However, the EV sector is under extreme stress in the current times," Gill said adding, SMEV has been pushing for the resolution of all issues and is willing to work with all stakeholders to seek a way out.