Home / Industry / News / Younger Indian consumers now prefer cafes over quick-service restaurants

Younger Indian consumers now prefer cafes over quick-service restaurants

Large chains like Tata Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Barista have highlighted India as a top growth market, growing in double digits

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cafe chains in India are currently expanding more quickly than quick-service restaurants (QSR) because younger, aspirational consumers more frequently choose to gather and hang out in cafes despite expensive menu prices, reported The Economic Times (ET), citing executives.

Large chains like Tata Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Barista have highlighted India as a top growth market, growing in double digits.

On the other hand, new global entrants like British chain Pret a Manger and Canadian chain Tim Hortons, as well as new-age specialty coffee chains like Blue Tokai, Third Wave, and Slay are leveraging a thriving coffee culture.

“We have achieved sales and transaction numbers exceeding our expectations, indicating strong demand,” said Tarun Jain, chief executive of Tim Hortons, which is in its first year of operations in India.

Growth of coffee culture

Tim Hortons has expanded into India in partnership with AG Cafe, a joint venture owned by investment manager Gateway Partners and fashion and retail conglomerate Apparel Group. By 2026, the company intends to open 120 stores.

Meanwhile, India was named one of Tata Starbucks' core growth markets in a management commentary following the company's fourth-quarter earnings. The company crossed sales of Rs 1,000 crore in 2022-23.

The Tata Group and Starbucks joint venture added 71 new stores in the latest fiscal year, which was its fastest annual expansion, bringing the total number of stores to 333. In comparison to competitors like Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) and Costa Coffee, the company is expanding quickly despite its premium pricing.

Taste for cafe chains

Chain cafés have become popular among investors as well.

While Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters raised $30 million in a funding round led by A91 Partners in January, Third Wave Coffee Roasters raised $20 million from WestBridge Capital last year. Local partnerships are also being strengthened by international chains like Carvel and Cinnabon.

Coffee Day Enterprises, the company that owns the domestic Cafe Coffee Day chain, reported a 75 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year (YoY) in FY23, despite the chain's reduction of its store count to 469 outlets due to high debt and alleged financial mismanagement.

Cafe chains vc QSR industry

According to Statista Research, the country's coffee cafe franchise market is thought to be worth Rs 5,000 crore and is expanding at a rate of 8-9 per cent annually.

In comparison, the QSR industry -- which has a much bigger base of an estimated $16.72 billion, or about Rs 1.38 trillion, in 2023, according to market research firm Research and Markets – continues to slow down amid increasing growth pressure.

In the previous two reported quarters, the majority of QSR chains in the nation either reported flat same-store sales growth or a decline of up to 5-6 per cent, it added.

Also Read

Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure

Fast food gets a lot slower: Downgrades to bite quick-service restaurants

Top 11 listed entities in Retail and QSRs opened 12 stores a day in 2022

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Analysts recommend to selectively buy-the-dip in QSR stocks; here's why

Chocolates may bite as rise in demand pushes cocoa prices at 46-year-high

Export of steel, iron ore, cement likely to be hit by EU carbon tax: FinMin

Companies play catch-up as cybersecurity attacks rise in digital India

All provisions of medical devices rules to come into force from Oct 1: DCGI

Steel demand to grow on supportive policy reforms: Tata Steel Chairman

Topics :Coffee Day Enterprisescafe coffee dayquick service restaurantsTata StarbucksBaristaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story