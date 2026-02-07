Expedite loss reduction works, Andhra chief secretary tells power officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Saturday directed power Distribution Companies to expedite the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme loss reduction works, observing that a measurable reduction in aggregate technical and commercial losses is critical for the financial sustainability of power utilities.

During a review meeting, the chief secretary noted that the southern state is according high priority to Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) implementation to ensure financial viability of DISCOMs, reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT & C) losses and reliable power supply to all consumer categories.

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APCPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) are the three DISCOMs.