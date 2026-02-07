Maha Govt signs MoUs worth ₹10,880 cr for multiple Vidarbha projects

The Maharashtra government on Saturday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹10,880 crore with different companies for investments in solar, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘Advantage Vidarbha - Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav 2026’ held by the Association of Industrial Development.

The bulk of the investment will come from the MoU with Galaxy Solar Energy, with a proposed outlay of ₹10,080 crore to set up an integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing plant across three phases by 2036 in Nagpur.

Separately, Maha-Metro, a state entity, has joined hands with Hyderabad-based Quality CARE India Ltd (QCIL Care Group) to develop a multi-speciality hospital with more than 350 beds on Maha-Metro land in Nagpur on a public-private partnership basis. The total expected investment is ₹600 crore, and is projected to generate 1,500-1,800 direct jobs. The project has been finalised after submission of the highest successful offer by QCIL to Maha-Metro. Against the leasehold rights of the land proposed for the project, QCIL will pay Maha-Metro ₹1,850 crore during the entire lease tenure of 60 years. The net present value of that amount is estimated to be ₹131.35 crore.

The government also signed another MoU with GR Infraprojects for setting up a tower manufacturing plant in Nagpur with an investment of ₹200 crore. Under the MoUs, the government will facilitate respective entities to obtain necessary approvals and fiscal incentives from the concerned departments of the state as per existing policies and regulations. Noting that Vidarbha is the fastest-growing region and economy in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said: “The region is witnessing historic investment MoUs and commitments, which are fructifying into real investments.” The chief minister added that his government also aims to develop Gadchiroli, a mineral-rich district in Vidarbha, as a green steel hub and position Tier-II cities like Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as new destinations for the global capability centre (GCC) ecosystem.

“I am sure that very soon we will announce some good investments in the GCC segment. A very high-profile conclave will be conducted in Nagpur next month, where who’s who from the GCC space will be deliberating and will be charting the way forward,” Fadnavis said. State govt to roll out multiple industrial policies, eyes policy-led growth The chief minister said that the state government’s focus is more on policy-led growth. “We know that ease of doing business and cost of doing business are the two denominators. If we take care of these two denominators, every investment will be a seamless experience. That is why our industry investment and service policy is very forward-looking and futuristic.”